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Contact point – Ms. Laila Darwish, Advisor to the Minister
The project includes (i) capital investments to rehabilitate, upgrade or install new infrastructure (water treatment plants, waste water treatment plants and water and sewer networks) as well as (ii) accompanying measures to strengthen the institutional capacity in the sector. The individual investments in infrastructure will be prioritised on the basis of the Egyptian National Water Resources Plan and more detailed regional Master Plans.
The development objectives of the IWSP are to:
- improve the health status of the population in the target Governorates, by securing adequate and clean drinking water and safe sanitation, mainly in rural areas;
- contribute to the protection of the environment, by reducing the pollution load of the sewage that is polluting the water resources; and
- achieve financial stability and overall sustainability of HCWW and its affiliated companies in the target Governorates, through implementing a sustainable tariff policy, and improving management and operation of the current and future assets.
The project is expected to have significant positive impacts on the environment. It will improve access to safe drinking water and sanitation for approximately 4 million people in the 4 Governorates concerned. Where appropriate drinking water and wastewater standards of the European Union will be applied. In any case national standards which effectively mirror World Health Organisation standards will be complied with.
With respect to the assessment of environmental impact of the works all components under this project will comply with the standards required by national and European environmental legislation.
All project components will be procured according to standards set out in the procurement guidelines of the European Investment Bank. Where these guidelines would be in conflict with procurement rules of other financing institutions involved, procurement will be in accordance with PRAG of the European Commission.
Clause de non-responsabilité
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