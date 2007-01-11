The project is expected to have significant positive impacts on the environment. It will improve access to safe drinking water and sanitation for approximately 4 million people in the 4 Governorates concerned. Where appropriate drinking water and wastewater standards of the European Union will be applied. In any case national standards which effectively mirror World Health Organisation standards will be complied with.



With respect to the assessment of environmental impact of the works all components under this project will comply with the standards required by national and European environmental legislation.