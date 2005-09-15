The Project falls within the scope of Annex II of Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended). It is therefore for the competent authority to decide whether a formal EIA is required for the Project. It is understood that statutory authority has already been obtained for the project, which in this case would have included the preparation of the necessary environmental studies and consultation. It is expected that the Project will have a significantly positive impact on the city's overall transport conditions and on the quality of the urban environment.

The original proposal for the East London Line Extension pre-dates the requirements of the Strategic Environmental Assessment Directive, but was brought forward under a statutory planning process which included consideration of the wider environmental effects of the scheme. It is therefore likely to reflect the principles of Directive 2001/42/EC.

The competent authority will be required to confirm that the project complies with the requirements of EU nature conservation policy, according to the Birds and Habitat Directives and Natura 2000.

The project should result in a reduction in greenhouse gasses when compared with the do-nothing trend, and will therefore contribute to mitigating climate change.