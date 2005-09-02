Vantaa Education and Social Care

The project concerns the provision of new and the renovation of existing schools and social care facilities as well as improvements to social/cultural facilities in Vantaa. It is part of the City of Vantaa’s Urban Development Plan 2000-2020 and comprises three components. The human capital component includes the construction and rehabilitation of child day-care centres, elementary schools, and secondary schools. The social inclusion component aims at improving and/or expanding services for groups of society at risk of exclusion, such as elderly people and abused families. Thirdly, the leisure component is directed at improving the well-being of Vantaa’s citizens and includes the construction and rehabilitation of sports centres, city parks, youth centres and some municipal cultural centres and museums.

All the schemes included in the Project are selected components of the City of Vantaa’s Urban Development Plan 2000-2020 and, as such, are embedded in a solid urban infrastructure strategy. The principal objective of this master plan is to adapt the city’s infrastructure to the rapid demographic changes in the area, including a rapid growth in school age population and the number of elderly people living in the area. The construction and upgrading of sports facilities, parks and centres in new residential areas as well as the expansion of services directed at groups at risks of exclusion, such as elderly people and abused families, provides an important contribution to the stock of social and environmental capital of the city. This project should build on the positive impact of other investments included in Vantaa’s investment programme.