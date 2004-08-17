Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

NORDURAL GEOTHERMAL ENERGY

Signature(s)

Montant
157 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Islande : 157 000 000 €
Énergie : 157 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
12/11/2004 : 30 000 000 €
12/11/2004 : 50 000 000 €
12/11/2004 : 77 000 000 €
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
157 mio d'EUR pour l'énergie renouvelable en Islande

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
17 août 2004
Statut
Référence
Signé | 12/11/2004
20040281
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
Reykjanes Geothermal CHP Project

Hitaveita Sudurnesja HF
Brekkustig 36
260 Reykjanesbaer
Iceland

Mr Júlíus Jónsson, CEO

Landsvirkjun
Haaleinsbraut 68
103 Reykjavik
Iceland

Mr Stefan Pétursson, CFO

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
Up to EUR 75 million.
The investment is estimated to be around EUR 110m for the plant and EUR 50m for related grid investment.
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Development of an existing geothermal field (Reykjanes) and construction of a new geothermal power plant with a capacity of 100 MWe. The project is located 25km south-west of Reykjavik. The promoter is the power, water and district heat utility serving the regions of Sudurne, Hafnarfjordur and Vestmanneyjar in the south-west of Iceland. It is intended to provide additional supplies of electricity to meet the projected growth in electricity demand in the region, mainly from an expanding aluminium plant, and for export to the national power grid.

The project concerns the development of indigenous geothermal energy resources to generate electricity and heat, thereby minimising the use of fossil fuels and emissions of air pollutants. The project aims at the cost-effective supply of power and heat to meet growing demand.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project was subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) in accordance with national legislation, which is based on the EU Directives 85/337 and 97/11 (the project falls under Annex II of Directive 97/11). The promoter prepared environmental impact statements (EIS), which were approved by the Planning Agency, after seeking public consultation and the opinions of the relevant competent authorities. Part of the geological formations concerned by the project are subject to special protection under national nature conservation legislation, however the EIA concluded that the project would not cause significant adverse impact.

The project will be implemented under a number of separate works, supply and services contracts, which will be procured in line with the requirements of the relevant EU Directive (93/38/EEC), including publication in the Supplement to the EU Official Journal. Details will be verified during appraisal. Tenders for the turbine/generator sets were submitted in February 2004.

Commentaires

Development of indigenous resources, regional and global environment including climate change.

Autres liens
Communiqués associés
157 mio d'EUR pour l'énergie renouvelable en Islande

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
157 mio d'EUR pour l'énergie renouvelable en Islande
Autres liens

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes