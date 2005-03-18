TECHNOPOLES

Fiche récapitulative
The project concerns the financing of the investment required to develop 5 regional technology parks located in Monastir, Sfax, Sousse, Sidi Thabet and Bizerte. These specialise in different sectors: biotechnology and the pharmaceutical industry (Sidi Thabet), mechanical engineering, electronics and IT (Sousse), IT and multimedia (Sfax), textiles and textile products (Monastir) and agribusiness (Bizerte).
In each technology park, five distinct areas will be developed for production, research and development, technology and services transfer, training and common facilities.
A dedicated global loan a limited number of Tunisian financial intermediaries aimed at financing private enterprises investing in the sectors involved in these technology parks is also under appraisal. Technical assistance is also being examined for (a) defining the optimum links and synergies between each park's components and their promotion/marketing strategies and (b) managing the parks and operating their components.
The project forms part of the presidential programme adopted in October 1999, which focuses on the establishment of a series of 12 regional technology parks in the vicinity of major universities and industrial areas. Its objective is to foster the creation of a national scientific research and technology network with a view to upgrading the country's industry and agriculture and accelerating the development of high value added services.
By furthering the cross-fertilisation between research, universities and industry and the establishment of private high-tech companies, the project will contribute to developing new industries in the sectors concerned. The technology parks will concentrate on high value added, job-creating activities, thus underpinning Tunisia's economic growth.
The planned technical assistance will facilitate project implementation and help to pinpoint the sub-sectors which are likely to remain viable in the long term and where Tunisia enjoys a definite comparative advantage.
Within the European Union, each site in a similar project would come under Annex II to Directive 97/11/EC. Tunisian legislation requires environmental impact studies, which are submitted for approval to the competent national authorities. In general, the high value added technological activities selected for the technology parks are low-polluting. The Bank will nonetheless ensure during project appraisal that the studies are conducted in line with the criteria applied in the EU.
The Borrower is very familiar with the Bank's procedures. The procedures of the Ministry of Scientific Research, Technology and Skills Development require international calls for tender with publication in the EU Official Journal.
Industrial areas and science parks.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.