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The project has two main components. The first concerns transport by rail (dualling and upgrading of 28.7 km of existing line) of phosphogypsum waste generated by the plant of the Groupe Chimique Tunisien (GCT) at Gabès to the dry landfill site to be developed at the desert location of Sebkha El Mekhacherma. The second consists of sub-projects distributed throughout the country (e.g. creation of a dedicated Tunis South suburban line; refurbishment of the Sousse freight station; renewal of the Tunis-Ghardimaou line; and equipping of level crossings).
The planned schemes will build on the Promoter’s investment programme as set out in the Tunisian Republic’s 10th five-year development plan for the period 2002-2006. The project’s phosphogypsum component has been identified as the least-cost transport solution in the efforts to clean up the Gulf of Gabès and will be financed by the EIB. The other components will be co-financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and will help to improve the efficiency of rail transport in different segments of the national transport market. The project as a whole will therefore serve to foster economic development and improve the environment in Tunisia.
The phosphogypsum component would come under Annex II to Directive 97/11 if the project were located in the EU. It would therefore be up to the competent authorities to decide whether an environmental impact assessment were necessary in this case. The impacts of upgrading the track on certain sections and dualling a section crossing the desert appear limited and could be considered justified in view of the benefits to the environment of reducing sea pollution. The procedures adopted by the AfDB, which is supporting the project’s other components, will be scrutinized to ensure that they are consistent with EU standards.
The components of the project to be financed by the EIB will be put out to international tender with publication in the OJEU. For the other components, the Bank will verify that the guidelines set out in its Guide to Procurement are observed.
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