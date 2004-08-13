The phosphogypsum component would come under Annex II to Directive 97/11 if the project were located in the EU. It would therefore be up to the competent authorities to decide whether an environmental impact assessment were necessary in this case. The impacts of upgrading the track on certain sections and dualling a section crossing the desert appear limited and could be considered justified in view of the benefits to the environment of reducing sea pollution. The procedures adopted by the AfDB, which is supporting the project’s other components, will be scrutinized to ensure that they are consistent with EU standards.