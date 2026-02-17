1. Introduction

The European Investment Bank (hereinafter “the EIB”) is committed to the protection personal data. The EIB collects and further processes personal data in accordance with Regulation (EC) 2018/1725 of 23 October 2018 on the protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data by the Union institutions, bodies and agencies and on the free movement of such data, and repealing Regulation (EC) No 45/2001 and Decision No 1247/2002/EC (hereinafter the “EU DPR”).

This data protection statement explains the reason for the processing, the way of collection, handling and ensuring protection of all personal data. Additionally, this statement further explains the ways in which the information is used, and the rights of the individuals concerned, that are available in relation to their personal data.

The information in relation to the processing operation IT Asset Management for Joiners, Leavers and Transfers undertaken by the EIB is presented below.

2. Controller

The data controller is IT Service Desk Unit - Operations & Service Desk Division (GIS/P&S/OSDK/-/-) of the European Investment Bank (the “EIB”).

3. Purpose of the processing

This data protection statement provides information regarding the processing of personal data carried out by the EIB while processing of personal data for the purpose of managing the delivery or the return of IT assets when a staff member’s contract starts, ends or when they are on long absence or sick leave. The processing enables IT services to contact internal and external staff (especially those located outside Luxembourg or absent for medical reasons) to ensure the timely delivery and return of their assigned equipment. The EIB performs these tasks in the exercise of the authority vested to it in accordance with the Provisions of the Treaties and its Statute.

The EIB processes personal data with a view to manage IT Asset Management for Joiners, Leavers and Transfers, in a reasonable and proper manner, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. Personal data are processed in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2018/1725 of 23 October 2018 on the protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data by the Union institutions, bodies, offices and agencies and on the free movement of such data, and repealing Regulation (EC) No 45/2001 and Decision No 1247/2002/EC (hereafter, the EU DPR).

The processing of personal data in the context of IT Asset Management for Joiners, Leavers and Transfers does not involve the existence of automated decision-making, including profiling.

4. Legal Basis of the processing

The legal basis for the processing of personal data in the context of IT Asset Management for Joiners, Leavers and Transfers is: The public interest and the consent of the data subjects.

5. Categories of data subjects

The following categories of data subjects are/may be concerned by the processing under 2: designated EIB/EIF Staff members, Externals.

6. What personal data does the EIB process?

The EIB processes the following categories of personal data: Name and Contact information.

7. Where does the EIB obtain the personal data?

Personal data is obtained directly from the data subject.

8. To whom is the personal data disclosed?

The EIB may disclose personal data to the following recipients:

All team members of the unit: IS/P&S/OSDK/SDK/

EIB mailing service unit

The Service Provider

9. International Transfers

Personal data are not transferred to entities established outside the EU or the European Economic Area.

10. How long does the EIB keep personal data?

Personal data is kept since the user’s departure ticket is created in the system until the reception of the

IT devices int the IT-Stock.

11. What are the rights of data subjects and how can they exercise them?

Data subjects’ rights are set out in sections 3 to 5 of the EU DPR.

Data subjects have the right to obtain from the controller confirmation as to whether or not their personal data are being processed, and, if so, to access their personal data by contacting the controller or through the EIB DPO ( right of access );

); Data subjects have the right to request the controller to rectify any inaccurate data and/or have incomplete personal data completed ( right to rectification );

); Data subjects have the right to request the controller to erase their personal data as per Article 19 of the EU DPR ( right to be forgotten );

); Data subjects have the right to request the controller to restrict the processing of their personal data in the following cases ( right to restriction of processing ): (i) if they contest the accuracy of their data; (ii) if the processing of the data is unlawful and they oppose to their erasure; (iii) if the controller no longer needs the personal data referred to for the purposes of the processing but the data subject concerned needs them for the establishment, exercise or defence of legal claims; or (iv) if data subjects have objected to the processing of their data and the EIB seeks to establish whether the controller has legitimate grounds overriding data subjects’ right to restriction.

): Data subjects have the right to object to the processing of personal data, on grounds relating to their particular situation, unless the EIB demonstrates compelling legitimate grounds for the processing or for the establishment, exercise or defence of legal claims;

to the processing of personal data, on grounds relating to their particular situation, unless the EIB demonstrates compelling legitimate grounds for the processing or for the establishment, exercise or defence of legal claims; Data subjects have the right to receive their personal data from the EIB in a structured, commonly used and machine-readable format to allow you to transmit your data to another controller without hindrance from the EIB ( right to data portability );

); When the legal basis of the processing is consent, data subjects have the right to withdraw their consent at any time. The withdrawal of consent shall not affect the lawfulness of processing based on consent before its withdrawal;

Data subjects have the right to lodge a complaint with the European Data Protection Supervisor (www.edps.europa.eu) at any time (right to lodge a complaint).

12. Contact

Should data subjects have any questions about the processing of their personal data, or wish to exercise any of the aforementioned rights, please contact Group Information Systems (GIS) at d.kampranis@eib.org Head of Division or the Joiners, Leavers and Transfers team jlt-imac@eib.org or the EIB's Data Protection Officer, Mr. Pelopidas Donos, by email at p.donos@eib.org or at the following address:

Mr. Pelopidas Donos European Investment Bank

98-100 Boulevard Konrad Adenauer

L-2950 Luxembourg (Grand Duchy of Luxembourg)