EIB Group and MCC Group agreement: €400 million for Italian small and medium businesses and mid-caps

MCC

The agreement is based on a securitisation transaction concluded by the Mediocredito Centrale Group through its subsidiary BdM Banca S.p.a. in which the EIB Group has subscribed senior securities totalling €200 million.

The operation aims to mobilise investments by small and medium businesses (SMEs) and mid-caps in Italy totalling over €400 million, with a focus on projects in regions belonging to the single special economic zone (ZES Unica).

More than €400 million in new financing thanks to a new agreement between the EIB Group – comprising the European Investment Bank (EIB) and European Investment Fund (EIF) – and the Mediocredito Centrale Group. The transaction aims to support the investments of around 650 000 small and medium businesses and mid-caps in Italy, providing them with access to new resources at preferential rates.

Specifically, this securitisation transaction concerns performing residential mortgage loans originated by BdM Banca, part of the Mediocredito Centrale Group, in which the EIB and the EIF have jointly purchased the Senior A2 tranche for €150 million and €50 million respectively. Thanks to this operation, the MCC Group undertakes to generate new loans amounting to at least twice the resources made available by the EIB Group.

The EIB Group's investment will lead to the creation of a new financing portfolio by the MCC Group, through all its subsidiaries, helping to unlock investments in the real economy worth €400 million. This new funding is also designed to back initiatives supporting efforts to attract and implement investments in the special economic zone established by the Italian Government in 2025.

The MCC Group undertakes to allocate more than 60% of the EIB's funding to production activities located both in the country’s cohesion regions and in the special economic zone. 30% of the funds will then be available to agribusinesses across the country to support their sustainability and climate adaptation activities.

“In concrete terms, this agreement with the Mediocredito Centrale Group supports economic development in the regions of the special economic zone, strengthening the investments of small and medium businesses and mid-caps as well as the growth capacity of the real economy. The operation will also help dedicate funds specifically to Italy's agrifood sector, which is of strategic importance for employment, sustainability and territorial resilience,” said EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti.

“Thanks to our collaboration with the EIB Group, we can free up funding capacity and use it in different ways to support the real economy, so boosting our Group’s positive impact in its operating regions. In keeping with our mission, most available funds will be earmarked for supporting ambitious, innovative projects by companies active in cohesion regions and in the single special economic zone,” said Mediocredito Centrale CEO Francesco Minotti.

EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (ElB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the leading multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion in new financing to support more than 870 high-impact projects under eight strategic priorities contributing to EU objectives: climate action and environmental protection, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, robust global partnerships, and a savings and investments union. In addition to providing long-term loans for major infrastructure work, the EIB Group unlocks private investment for high-risk innovative businesses and projects. It also plays an increasingly important role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations.

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is the subsidiary of the EIB Group specialised in providing guarantees and equity. It is specifically tasked with improving access to finance for small and medium businesses and startups across Europe. Acting as an anchor investor, through its extensive network of partnering banks and investment funds the EIF mobilises private investment and nurtures the ecosystem of venture capital funds to support innovative European entrepreneurs.

Photos of members of the EIB Group and its headquarters, logos and B-rolls for use by the media can be found here.

Mediocredito Centrale Group

Mediocredito Centrale (MCC) is a publicly-owned bank that supports Italian companies, promoting competitiveness and innovation, with a particular focus on small and medium businesses and the regions of southern Italy. We are the leading bank in the innovative finance sector, focused mainly on basket bond programmes. As manager of the Guarantee Fund facilitating access to finance for small and medium businesses and thanks to the management of the Sustainable Growth Fund for R&D, MCC is one of Italy's key players in the field of public incentives.

Mediocredito Centrale is the parent company of the banking group of the same name, which also includes BdM Banca, Cassa di Risparmio di Orvieto and Artigiancassa. The group works together to support families, micro, small and medium businesses and skilled tradespeople at regional level.