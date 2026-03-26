Description

The EIB Group plays a pivotal role in InvestEU’s deployment. The evaluation examines the EIB Group’s role in mobilising InvestEU funds and its contribution to the overall programme. It also assesses whether the EIB Group delivered on its objectives and the lessons learned that could guide future investment programmes.

Key takeaways:

The EIB Group is making a significant contribution to InvestEU:

The EIB Group deployed InvestEU at pace and scale, ensuring that no part of Europe’s NextGenerationEU investment programme was left unused.

The EIB Group has not just deployed capital, it actively shaped where capital went and how it further EU strategic priorities.

The EIB Group delivered strong additionality though its flagship products. InvestEU financing often enabled or sped up projects, and the Group’s expertise added credibility to initiatives, which attracted private investors.

As of mid-2025, approved EIB Group operations under InvestEU were expected to mobilise €342 billion of investment, with a significant amount coming from private sources.

Yet the evaluation also notes challenges that have, at times, prevented the EIB Group from realising its full potential under InvestEU.

First, ambitious policy goals have sometimes outpaced the readiness of markets and ecosystems to absorb InvestEU financing.

Second, programme design and procedures have sometimes affected flexibility and predictability.

Third, in certain strategic sectors, restrictive requirements have affected market attractiveness and project development.

The evaluation draws lessons to inform the Group’s contribution to a successor initiative: