Our traineeships offer a valuable opportunity to gain hands-on experience in your chosen field, while also gaining insight into the impactful work we do at the EIB.
Making a difference
Being a trainee at the EIB means joining a purpose-driven institution where you contribute to projects that support Europe’s future — from innovation and infrastructure to sustainability and social impact.
You’ll learn every day from experienced professionals, work in a multicultural and inclusive environment, and gain insights into how EU policy translates into real-world investment.
Watch what our trainees have to say about their experience at the EIB.
Eligibility to apply
If you are nearing graduation or have recently graduated, you may be eligible for one of our traineeships. To qualify, you should:
- be in your final year at university, or a graduate with less than one year of work experience (since your last degree, excluding internships/traineeships which are shorter than nine months).
- be a national of an EU Member State or an EU candidate country.
- be proficient in English and/or French. Knowledge of additional EU languages will be an advantage.
The EU candidate countries are: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Türkiye and Ukraine.
Duration
Traineeships typically last between three to five months, with the option to extend to six months if requested by universities.
What we offer
- A flat-rate monthly allowance of €1 500 to help with living costs. This amount is adjusted for traineeships in offices outside Luxembourg in line with the European Commission’s weightings.
- Reimbursement for travel expenses (one round trip from your point of origin). Please note that accommodation arrangements are the responsibility of the trainee.
How to apply
If you are interested in these opportunities, make sure you check our admission dates! We have two intakes every year, in March-April and in September-October. These are announced approximately four months before each intake.
To apply:
- Check our job portal.
- Select “Traineeship & GRAD programmes” under the section "Job category" on the left sidebar of the page.
- Respond to the traineeship opportunities by submitting your application online.
Please note that only applications for advertised positions can be considered, so we encourage you to bookmark our page and check back during announcement periods.
The competition is very high, so we will only contact candidates suitable for a traineeship based on the position requirements. The final selection process includes digital and panel interviews.