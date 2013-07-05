Click here for the newest edition of this publication.
Description
With 17 grant operations approved in 2012 and four operations cleared in principle, the ITF - the first of EU blending facilities - turned in another strong performance and reaffirmed its important role in providing European aid for the development of the African infrastructure sector; thereby contributing to the fight against poverty.
