  • Publication information

    5 Jul 2019

    ISBN: 978-92-861-4268-0 (PDF/EN)

    DOI: 10.2867/590341

    • Related tags

    • Transport
    • Water, wastewater management
    • Climate and environment
    • Global development
    • Energy
    • Social infrastructure
    Show more Show less

Click here for the newest edition of this publication.

Description

The EU-AITF promotes infrastructure investment in sub-Saharan Africa and thereby helps eradicate poverty and stimulate sustainable economic growth. The Fund works by blending grants, provided by donors, and long-term financing, provided by participating financiers. This report gives an overview of its achievements from 2007 to 2018.