Description
The EU-AITF promotes infrastructure investment in sub-Saharan Africa and thereby helps eradicate poverty and stimulate sustainable economic growth. The Fund works by blending grants, provided by donors, and long-term financing, provided by participating financiers. This report gives an overview of its achievements from 2007 to 2018.
All editions of this publication
