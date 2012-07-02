Click here for the newest edition of this publication.
Description
Since its inception in late 2007, the Trust Fund has committed almost EUR 300 million in grants, which has the potential to generate up to 11 times more in total investments, i.e. close to EUR 4 billion.
This Annual Report will detail the activities and results of the Trust Fund for 2011, in its fourth full year of operations.
- Financial statements [EN]
