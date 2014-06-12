Description

One can only control what one measures and being conscious of one’s personal carbon emissions is the first important step towards a low carbon economy.

The carbon footprint report helps our management, staff and other stakeholders to gain a better understanding of our impact on climate change resulting from our internal operations. Detailed analysis of the different activities and their emissions allows key decision makers at the Bank to measure the impacts of carbon abatement activities and identify areas where further improvements could be made. The report acts as a sort of Key Performance Indicator (KPI) to inform, educate and encourage proactive action and promote corporate social responsibility.

The measurement of our carbon footprint is continually improving. Further to a detailed review in 2012, of best available methodologies, we have now fully integrated the GHG Protocol methodology in the measurement of our carbon footprint as of the 2013 emissions. By applying the GHG Protocol methodology, we are confident of the accuracy of our carbon footprint measurement.