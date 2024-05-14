Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Senegal and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Senegal since 1966.

We have invested in infrastructure and climate action projects that enhance connectivity with the country’s neighbours, boost trade and foster sustainable growth. We are supporting affordable solar power generation and sustainable urban transport. Through our longstanding relationship with SONES, the national water company, we have ensured access to safe water in Dakar and other urban centres across the country.

Thanks to EU support, we have brought electricity to the Casamance region - one of the poorest rural areas in the country - with a €13 million grant for the Senegal Electricity Modernisation project. The financing will contribute to improving farmers’ lives.

Additionally, through our financial intermediaries, such as BAOBAB Senegal and investees of Grameen Crédit Agricole Foundation, we provide farmers and micro-entrepreneurs - especially young people and women - with much-needed access to finance that enables them to start their own businesses.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Senegal.

1966

START OF OPERATIONS

51

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

1.06 Mrd. €

FINANCED LIFETIME

5

LOCAL PARTNERS

EIB activity in Senegal by sector

(since start of operations)

EIB stories in Senegal

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in Senegal and beyond

  •
    14 May 2024

    Geberpartnerschaften der EIB Global

    Reisen Sie in diesem Video zu Projekten, die wir weltweit aus Gebermitteln finanziert haben. Gemeinsam schaffen wir mehr. Über ihre Geberpartnerschaften setzt sich die EIB Global für die Menschen und den Planeten ein.

  • 28 February 2023

    Chance zum Neustart

    Erstes Forum der EIB-Gruppe drängt angesichts der weltweiten Krisen auf schnelle und einfache Investitionen in saubere Technologien

  • 11 January 2023

    „Fließendes Wasser – das wäre schön“

    Der Klimawandel verschlimmert die Wasserkrise in Senegal. Neue Infrastruktur soll mehr als einer Million Menschen im Land den Alltag erleichtern

  • 18 October 2022

    Produktion von Corona-Impfstoffen in Afrika | Thinking Global

    In der ersten Folge nehmen wir Sie mit nach Senegal. Wie sieht es in Afrika mit Corona-Impfstoffen aus? Bekommen afrikanische Länder genug Hilfe, um Corona-Impfstoffe vor Ort herzustellen?

  • 13 July 2022

    EIB unterstützt erstes E-Schnellbus-Projekt in Westafrika

    Mit seinem neuen E-Schnellbus-Projekt übernimmt Dakar in Afrika eine Vorreiterrolle. Die 121 vollelektrischen Busse werden von der EIB mitfinanziert. Mehr über unsere Tätigkeit in Senegal

  • 28 June 2022

    EDD: Im Gespräch mit Ambroise Fayolle und Amadou Hott

    Auf den Europäischen Entwicklungstagen sprachen wir mit Ambroise Fayolle, Vizepräsident der Europäischen Investitionsbank, und Amadou Hott, dem senegalesischen Minister für Wirtschaft, Planung und internationale Zusammenarbeit, über Entwicklung und eine eigenständige Impfstoffproduktion für Senegal und Afrika insgesamt.

  • 10 June 2022

    Ausweitung der Kapazitäten in Afrika, um die Impfstoffabhängigkeit zu beenden

    Die Europäische Investitionsbank vergibt 75 Millionen Euro an das senegalesische Institut Pasteur de Dakar, um eine neue Fabrik zu errichten, die jährlich 300 Millionen Impfdosen erzeugt. In unserer Story erfahren Sie mehr über die wichtigen Impfstoffprojekte in den Entwicklungsländern.

  • 3 June 2022

    Eine globale Impfstofffabrik

    Nur mit Partnerschaften und Investitionen können wir die Impfquote in Entwicklungsländern steigern und neuen Krankheiten die Stirn bieten. Dafür will die EIB eine Produktion in Afrika aufbauen

  • 19 April 2022

    Ein Motor der Entwicklung

    Verkehrsprojekte in Entwicklungsländern stärken das Wirtschaftswachstum und die soziale Teilhabe – und sie sorgen für bessere Lebensbedingungen und weniger Emissionen

  • 12 April 2022

    Kopf über Wasser

    Die Wasser- und Sanitärversorgung in Entwicklungsländern ist wichtig für Wirtschaft und Gesundheit. Erfahren Sie, wie lokale Projekte weltweit die Lebensqualität verbessern und Menschen vor den Folgen des Klimawandels schützen.

Get EIB support in Senegal

We can provide you with various type of financing to implement projects that promote growth and jobs in your country. Through our operations we promote sustainable development, peace and stability around the world. Get an overview here for the EIB Group product range.

Do you need a loan to finance your project?

If you are a public authority and need a loan over EUR 25m, contact us directly at:

If you need a loan below EUR 25m, 
contact our local partners

Do you have a question?

For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB,
contact the Information Desk

Tel.  +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

Are you a journalist?

Contact our press officer

Press office
Tel.  +352 4379-21000
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

