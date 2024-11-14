Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
STOCKHOLM BIO-ENERGY CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE

Groundbreaking carbon capture in Sweden

Sweden is building its first large-scale carbon-capture and storage facility in the centre of Stockholm

Projektstatus
Erste Unterzeichnung
Unterzeichnet
26/03/2025
Betrag
EUR 260,000,000
Länder
Schweden
Sector(s)
Energie
Signature(s)

Amount
€ 260,000,000
Länder
Sector(s)
Schweden : € 260,000,000
Energie : € 260,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/03/2025 : € 260,000,000
Data sheet
STOCKHOLM BIO-ENERGY CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE
Summary sheet
STOCKHOLM BIO-ENERGY CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE
04/04/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - STOCKHOLM BIO-ENERGY CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE
11/04/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STOCKHOLM BIO-ENERGY CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
Schweden: EIB finanziert bahnbrechende CO2-Abscheidungsanlage in Stockholm

Release date
3 April 2025
Status
Reference
Unterzeichnet | 26/03/2025
20230660
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
STOCKHOLM BIO-ENERGY CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE
STOCKHOLM EXERGI HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 260 million
EUR 1132 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the construction of a Bio-Energy Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS) facility in Stockholm.

The aim is to reduce CO2 emissions from electricity and heat generation, with positive climate and health externalities. As such, it supports the emission reduction targets of Sweden.

Additionality and Impact

EIB financing will allow the promoter to develop a full-scale Bio Energy Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS) facility in Stockholm. The project supports the climate targets of Sweden, which aim to achieve zero net emissions of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere by 2045, and negative emissions after that. The National Energy and Climate Plan of Sweden envisages BECCS as a complementary measure to emission reductions to reach country's climate targets.

The financing of this project will also contribute to Bank's lending priority objectives on energy as well as on climate action. The project will remove carbon from the atmosphere, with positive climate and health externalities. Moreover, the project will contribute to market and liquidity development from future domestic and European markets for negative emissions.

The Project has an excellent economic return because of negative CO2 emissions, broader social benefits of the project are confirmed by difference between economic and financial returns, equivalent to an excellent rating.

The capacity, its work practices and the organisational structure of the Promoter are considered appropriate for the proposed project.

The Bank's contribution to the project is supported by a combination of its additionality profile, tenor profile, flexible drawdown terms as well as crowding in other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and its successful implementation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) and an EIA was required. The EIA process has been conducted and the relevant report developed.

The promoter is a public undertaking and, therefore, procurement for the implementation of the programme has to be carried out in accordance with the relevant applicable national public procurement legislation, in line with Directive 2014/25/EU (Utilities Directive).

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
14 November 2024
26 March 2025
04/04/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - STOCKHOLM BIO-ENERGY CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE
11/04/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STOCKHOLM BIO-ENERGY CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
Summary sheet
STOCKHOLM BIO-ENERGY CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE
Data sheet
STOCKHOLM BIO-ENERGY CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE
Schweden: EIB finanziert bahnbrechende CO2-Abscheidungsanlage in Stockholm

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - STOCKHOLM BIO-ENERGY CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE
Publication Date
4 Apr 2025
Document language
Englisch
Main Topic
Finanzierung
Document Number
214713291
Document Focus
Umweltinformationen
Document Type
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Project Number
20230660
Sector(s)
Energie
Regions
Europäische Union
Countries
Schweden
Öffentlich zugänglich
Download now
or Link to source
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STOCKHOLM BIO-ENERGY CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
Publication Date
11 Apr 2025
Document language
Schwedisch
Main Topic
Finanzierung
Document Number
191515516
Document Focus
Umweltinformationen
Document Type
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Project Number
20230660
Sector(s)
Energie
Regions
Europäische Union
Countries
Schweden
Öffentlich zugänglich
Download now
or Link to source
04/04/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - STOCKHOLM BIO-ENERGY CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE
11/04/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STOCKHOLM BIO-ENERGY CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
Summary sheet
STOCKHOLM BIO-ENERGY CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE
Data sheet
STOCKHOLM BIO-ENERGY CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE
Schweden: EIB finanziert bahnbrechende CO2-Abscheidungsanlage in Stockholm

Related press
Schweden: EIB finanziert bahnbrechende CO2-Abscheidungsanlage in Stockholm
Data sheet
STOCKHOLM BIO-ENERGY CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE
Summary sheet
STOCKHOLM BIO-ENERGY CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE
04/04/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - STOCKHOLM BIO-ENERGY CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE
11/04/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STOCKHOLM BIO-ENERGY CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning

Inside the project

How and Why

Creating negative emissions

Why

  • 280 million tonnes of CO2 must be captured by 2040, according to the European Commission. 
  • The Beccs Stockholm facility in central Stockholm will capture up to 800 000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, more than all the emissions from the city's road traffic each year. 
  • Stockholm Exergi will sell negative emissions to companies that want to offset their emissions output.

How

  • The technology creates negative emissions by separating and liquefying biogenic carbon dioxide from the combustion of biofuels. Beccs Stockhom is one of the first facilities worldwide to implement this proven technology at this scale. 
  • The project is backed by public and private financing. Alongside EIB support, it has secured €180 million from the EU Innovation Fund. Once the facility begins capturing carbon, it will also receive Swedish state support.
  • The captured carbon dioxide will be shipped to Norway for permanent storage in the bedrock beneath the North Sea. 

Sectors & Countries

Sweden Sweden Global development Climate and environment Energy

Impact

Stockholm's climate solution

  • Beccs Stockholm will begin capturing carbon dioxide in 2028. It is expected to be fully operational in 2029, capturing 800 000 tonnes of CO2 annually, more than the emissions from Stockholm's road traffic each year.
  • It will sell the negative emissions to offtakers such as Microsoft and will use the revenues to continue its operations.

PLAY VIDEO

1:51

custom-preview

Story

Sweden builds large-scale bioenergy carbon capture facility

"Stockholm Exergi are trailblazers. Their experience will help us support similar projects in the future."
Maris Miglans

European Investment Bank

Sweden is constructing its first large bioenergy plant with carbon capture and storage technology, supported by a €260 million loan from the European Investment Bank. The Beccs Stockholm facility, located in central Stockholm, is expected to be fully operational by 2028.

It will contribute to the European Commission's goal of capturing 280 million tonnes of CO₂ by 2040.

Rendition of what the Beccs facility will look like when completed. Stockholm Exergi's existing bioenergy power plant on the left will be linked to the carbon capture and storage facility along the waterfront.
Stockholm Exergi

How it works

The process involves separating, liquefying and permanently storing biogenic carbon dioxide produced from burning biofuels. This creates negative emissions, meaning that the concentration of CO₂ in the atmosphere is reduced.

Financing and partnerships

The project combines public and private funding. In addition to the EIB loan, it has secured €180 million from the EU Innovation Fund and will benefit from Swedish state support once carbon capture begins.

A key part of the financing model is the sale of negative emissions to corporate buyers.

"The largest offtaker signed so far is Microsoft, which has committed to purchasing 500 000 tonnes of CO₂ in negative emissions annually for ten years," says Maris Miglans, the European Investment Bank loan officer for the project. This arrangement allows Microsoft to offset part of its carbon footprint while providing Stockholm Exergi with revenue to sustain operations.

A first of Its kind

While carbon capture technology is proven, Beccs Stockholm is the first facility worldwide to implement it at this scale using a biomass-fired boiler.

"Stockholm Exergi are trailblazers," says Miglans.

"Their experience will help us support similar projects in the future."
Maris Miglans

European Investment Bank loan officer

Climate Solutions: Podcasts

Related media

4 April 2025

Schweden: EIB finanziert bahnbrechende CO2-Abscheidungsanlage in Stockholm

Die Europäische Investitionsbank (EIB) hat Stockholm Exergi einen Kredit über 260 Millionen Euro für den Bau der ersten schwedischen Bioenergie-Großanlage mit CO2-Abscheidung und -Speicherung (Beccs Stockholm) bereitgestellt.
Umwelt Klima Thomas ÖSTROS Klimaschutz Direktorium Schweden Europäische Union Klima und Umwelt
8 April 2025

Klimakiller als Zukunftschance

Das estnische Start-up UP Catalyst stellt aus CO2 Grafit und Kohlenstoff-Nanoröhren her – wichtige Rohstoffe für die Energiewende.
Klimawandel Klima Klimaschutz Kritische Rohstoffe Energieumwandlung Estland Europäische Union Digitalisierung und technologische Innovation Klima und Umwelt Energie
15 October 2025

Alles auf grün

EIB-Programm hilft mazedonischen Banken, Unternehmen bei Klimaprojekten besser zu unterstützen
KMU Technische-Hilfe-Programm für ein grüneres Finanzsystem (GFS) Klima Advisory services Erneuerbare Energien Energieeffizienz Klimaschutz Nachhaltigkeit Nordmazedonien Erweiterungsländer Westbalkan Entwicklung weltweit Klima und Umwelt Energie
26 June 2025

Mit Klimaschutz die Stromrechnung senken

Energieeffizienz ist wichtig, um den Klimawandel zu stoppen, und steht im Fokus großer KI-Innovationen. Vor allem aber senkt sie auch die Stromrechnung
Stadtentwicklung Klima Advisory services Energieeffizienz Bezahlbarer und nachhaltiger Wohnraum Nachhaltigkeit Spanien Irland Deutschland Polen Frankreich Europäische Union Klima und Umwelt Soziale Infrastruktur Bezahlbarer und nachhaltiger Wohnraum Energie
Data sheet
STOCKHOLM BIO-ENERGY CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE
Summary sheet
STOCKHOLM BIO-ENERGY CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE
04/04/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - STOCKHOLM BIO-ENERGY CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE
11/04/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STOCKHOLM BIO-ENERGY CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
Schweden: EIB finanziert bahnbrechende CO2-Abscheidungsanlage in Stockholm

