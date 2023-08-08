Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
IN OVO (IEU GT)

Kükentöten muss nicht sein

Niederländische Firma bietet ethisch vertretbare Lösung für männliche Legehennen-Küken

Projektstatus
Erste Unterzeichnung
Unterzeichnet
18/08/2023
Betrag
EUR 12.500.000
Länder
Niederlande
Sektor(en)
Landwirtschaft, Fischerei, Forstwirtschaft
Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
12.500.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Niederlande : 12.500.000 €
Landwirtschaft, Fischerei, Forstwirtschaft : 12.500.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
18/08/2023 : 12.500.000 €
Datenblätter
IN OVO (IEU GT)
Übersicht
IN OVO (IEU GT)
22/08/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IN OVO (IEU GT)
Niederlande: InvestEU - EIB vergibt 40 Mio. Euro an In Ovo gegen das Töten von Eintagsküken
Mit Technologie gegen Kükentöten
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE I

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
4 Mai 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 18/08/2023
20220702
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
IN OVO (IEU GT)
IN OVO HOLDING BV
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 40 million
EUR 94 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the (i) RDI activities related to development of processes, equipment and technology for the poultry sector, focusing mainly on the health and performance of eggs and chicks during incubation and breeding, and (ii) the commercialisation of their innovative equipment to the early adopters.

The operation aims at financing the development, improvement and early adoption of equipment and technology that (i) identify the sex of an egg to avoid having to cull the chick; (ii) monitor the eggs and the chicks' health during the incubation and breeding processes to improve overall quality and avoid unnecessary waste; (iii) screen eggs for biomarkers related to health or performance issues. Finally, part of the loan will be dedicated to research and development activities related to technologies that provide stimulants for natural behaviour and reduce stress. The activities will be carried out predominantly in the Netherlands between 2023 and 2026.

Additionality and Impact

The operation is covered by the Areas Eligible for Financing of "Research, Development and Innovation'' and "Sustainable Bioeconomy, under Annex II of the InvestEU Regulation.


The operation finances In Ovo's RDI programme and technology scale-up in the field of animal welfare for laying hens. The project will be developed in The Netherlands and take place between 2023-2026 and aims at ending the culling of male chicks while also improving health monitoring and general wellbeing of producing animals.


In line with the EU policy objectives of the Farm-to-Fork strategy, the project addresses the market failure of sub-optimal delivery of animal welfare by competitive markets, while generating positive externalities with clear impacts on climate change mitigation.


EIB's involvement further represents a signalling effect on the soundness, quality and impact expected from the project, that will facilitate the crowding-in of financing from other sources used by the company.


The level of risk of this operation is expected to be in excess of the risk capacity the EIB could take under its own risk. Therefore, this operation could not be executed without the thematic guarantee cover provided by InvestEU under the thematic Green Transition financial product



Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, and which would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. It is anticipated that the project will not have any adverse effects on the climate and environment. Moreover, the RDI activities included in the project are expected to have positive outcomes in terms of social and environmental improvements including on enabling animal welfare, lower energy consumption at hatcheries, and reduced use of resources.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable), as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Kommentar(e)

The project is expected to have a considerable impact in developing solutions to end the routine culling of male chicks, to improve animal welfare and health, to increase productivity and traceability of the poultry sector, all while decreasing waste along the value chain.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
8 August 2023
18 August 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
22/08/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IN OVO (IEU GT)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Niederlande: InvestEU - EIB vergibt 40 Mio. Euro an In Ovo gegen das Töten von Eintagsküken

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IN OVO (IEU GT)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Aug 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168005467
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220702
Sektor(en)
Landwirtschaft, Fischerei, Forstwirtschaft
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Niederlande
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
Wie und warum

In Ovo bietet innovative Lösung

Warum

  • Weltweit werden jedes Jahr rund 6,5 Milliarden männliche Eintagsküken getötet.
  • Eierproduzenten hatten bisher keine effiziente und günstige Lösung, um das Geschlecht von Küken noch vor dem Schlüpfen zu bestimmen.
  • Genau das kann „Ella“, ein von In Ovo entwickeltes Gerät, und zwar in nur einer Minute.
  • So können Brutbetriebe die Eier frühzeitig sortieren und müssen keine Eintagsküken mehr töten.

Wie

  • Ella untersucht befruchtete Eier, die auf einem Förderband vorbeifahren.
  • Über ein winziges Loch in der Eierschale entnimmt die Anlage mit einer Nadel einen Tropfen Flüssigkeit – Harn des Embryos.
  • Anhand der Probe bestimmt die Anlage dann das Geschlecht.
  • Anschließend werden die Eier entsprechend sortiert.

Sektoren und Länder

Niederlande Niederlande Entwicklung weltweit Landwirtschaft und Bioökonomie

Wirkung

Für mehr Tierwohl und Nachhaltigkeit

  • Durch die frühzeitige Geschlechtsbestimmung müssen Brutbetriebe keine männlichen Eintagsküken mehr töten – eine Praxis, die in einigen Ländern bereits verboten ist.
  • Die Küken werden gar nicht mehr ausgebrütet. Das spart Energie, Platz und Arbeitskräfte.
  • Die Technologie von In Ovo minimiert Verschwendung und macht die Geflügelbranche nachhaltiger.

330

Millionen

männliche Küken werden jedes Jahr in der EU getötet

Video abspielen

1:14

custom-preview

Story

Bahnbrechende Technologie mit großer Wirkung

Ich hatte es im Gefühl, dass das eine große Sache werden könnte. Und ich wollte nicht locker lassen, bis eine Lösung auf dem Tisch liegt.
Wouter Bruins

Mitgründer, In Ovo

Weltweit werden jedes Jahr schätzungsweise 6,5 Milliarden männliche Küken getötet, weil nur Hennen Eier legen. Bisher hatten Geflügelproduzenten keine günstige Lösung, um das Geschlecht der Küken noch im Ei zu bestimmen. Das ging erst nach dem Schlüpfen. Da sich männliche Küken auch für die Fleischproduktion nicht lohnen, wurden sie meist gleich getötet.

In Ovo bietet nun eine bahnbrechende Lösung. Das Gerät „Ella“ kann das Geschlecht der Embryonen ab dem neunten Bruttag bestimmen, also schon lange vor dem Schlüpfen. Folglich werden nur weibliche Küken ausgebrütet.

Die erste Anlage wurde 2020 erfolgreich getestet. So konnten 300 000 Küken schlüpfen, ohne dass dafür ein einziges männliches Tier getötet werden musste. Jetzt ist In Ovo in der Scale-up-Phase und will bis Ende 2024 in Brütereien von Eierproduzenten zehn Anlagen in Betrieb bringen.
Die Frage ist: Gibt es eine Lösung, die die Landwirte bereitwillig umsetzen? Ich glaube, In Ovo hat sie gefunden.
Céline Rottier

Kreditreferentin, Europäische Investitionsbank

18 März 2022

Auf Expansionsflug

Über eine ambitionierte Wachstumsstrategie integriert die Zalar Holding die gesamte Wertschöpfungskette der Geflügelindustrie. Marokkos Nummer 1 für Geflügel ist mittlerweile ein Schwergewicht in der Agroindustrie und plant über die Landesgrenzen hinaus.
KMU Marokko Südliche Nachbarschaft Landwirtschaft und Bioökonomie
8 Juni 2023

Algen für die Landwirtschaft

Spanisches Unternehmen züchtet Mikroalgen, die chemische Düngemittel und Pestizide ersetzen
Spanien Europäische Union Digitalisierung und technologische Innovation Landwirtschaft und Bioökonomie Klima und Umwelt
27 Oktober 2023

Aus salzig wird süß

Start-up wandelt Salzwasser durch solarbetriebene thermische Entsalzung in Trinkwasser um und bekämpft Wasserknappheit in Nahost
Ozeane Institutional Umwelt EIB-Institut Wasser-/Abwassermanagement Digitalisierung und technologische Innovation Klima und Umwelt
