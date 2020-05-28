Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

EPIC MALTA MOBILE AND FIXED NETWORK EVOLUTION

Modernes 5G für Malta

Das maltesische Telekommunikationsunternehmen Epic baut mit einem EIB-Kredit das inselweite 5G-Netz aus – für eine bessere Abdeckung und Konnektivität, mehr Telearbeit und wirtschaftlichen Fortschritt

Projektstatus
Erste Unterzeichnung
Unterzeichnet
22/04/2022
Betrag
EUR 14.000.000
Länder
Malta
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Mehr

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
14.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Malta : 14.000.000 €
Telekommunikation : 14.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
22/04/2022 : 14.000.000 €
Link zum projekt
Datenblätter
EPIC MALTA MOBILE AND FIXED NETWORK EVOLUTION
Andere Links
Übersicht
EPIC MALTA MOBILE AND FIXED NETWORK EVOLUTION
Related public register
22/02/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EPIC MALTA MOBILE AND FIXED NETWORK EVOLUTION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Gemeinsame Konferenz der Zentralbank von Malta und der EIB über die „Finanzierung des Übergangs zu einer CO2-neutralen Wirtschaft“
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Malta: EIB vergibt 20 Millionen Euro an Epic für die Modernisierung des Mobilfunknetzes und den Ausbau des 5G- und FTTH-Netzes
Story zum Projekt
Anschluss an die Zukunft

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
10 September 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 22/04/2022
20210442
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
EPIC MALTA MOBILE AND FIXED NETWORK EVOLUTION
EPIC COMMUNICATIONS LTD
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 20 million
EUR 43 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns investments in the upgrade of the Promoter's mobile network with advanced 4G/LTE, early deployment of 5G, roll-out of fixed very high capacity (VHC) network as well as upgrades to the core network and the IT systems. The project implementation is planned for the years 2021 to 2024.

The Fiber to the Home (FTTH) access component of the project aims to cover the main villages of Malta with FTTH. The project's mobile component foresees deployment of the new generation equipment in order to benefit from the superior roadmap and performance as part of the 5G rollout strategy and plans. At project completion, the Promoter foresees a nationwide 70% coverage of 5G services.

Additionality and Impact

The project contributes to the policy objectives of Innovation and Digitalisation. It concerns investments to upgrade the mobile telecommunications network and initiate the expansion of the fixed telecommunications network operated by the promoter in Malta. Investments in innovative telecommunications infrastructure face an uncertain business model due to significant investment costs in front of uncertain revenue flows, which leads to delayed availability of services with significant economic costs for the consumers. The project will accelerate the deployment of innovative telecommunication technologies and thus generate positive network externalities by enabling more users to benefit from improved and faster access to information and innovative digital services. The project also generates further externalities to other sectors of the economy by supporting innovation and competitiveness. These benefits are not fully captured by the project revenues. The promoter is experienced in the design and operation of telecommunication networks, being the first company offering mobile services in Malta. The promoter has an experienced management team and in-depth understanding of market needs and drivers, which will support project implementation, results delivery and address the market failures. The EIB contribution resides in the diversification, flexibility and positive signaling effect from the financing of thematic projects.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Investments in fixed and mobile telecommunications projects do not fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. The systems have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during civil work constructions, which will be mitigated by appropriate measures.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Weitere Unterlagen
22/02/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EPIC MALTA MOBILE AND FIXED NETWORK EVOLUTION
Link zum projekt
Übersicht
EPIC MALTA MOBILE AND FIXED NETWORK EVOLUTION
Andere Links
Datenblätter
EPIC MALTA MOBILE AND FIXED NETWORK EVOLUTION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Gemeinsame Konferenz der Zentralbank von Malta und der EIB über die „Finanzierung des Übergangs zu einer CO2-neutralen Wirtschaft“
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Malta: EIB vergibt 20 Millionen Euro an Epic für die Modernisierung des Mobilfunknetzes und den Ausbau des 5G- und FTTH-Netzes

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EPIC MALTA MOBILE AND FIXED NETWORK EVOLUTION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Feb 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
150872882
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210442
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Malta
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
22/02/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EPIC MALTA MOBILE AND FIXED NETWORK EVOLUTION
Andere Links
Übersicht
EPIC MALTA MOBILE AND FIXED NETWORK EVOLUTION
Datenblätter
EPIC MALTA MOBILE AND FIXED NETWORK EVOLUTION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Gemeinsame Konferenz der Zentralbank von Malta und der EIB über die „Finanzierung des Übergangs zu einer CO2-neutralen Wirtschaft“
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Malta: EIB vergibt 20 Millionen Euro an Epic für die Modernisierung des Mobilfunknetzes und den Ausbau des 5G- und FTTH-Netzes
Story zum Projekt
Anschluss an die Zukunft

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Gemeinsame Konferenz der Zentralbank von Malta und der EIB über die „Finanzierung des Übergangs zu einer CO2-neutralen Wirtschaft“
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Malta: EIB vergibt 20 Millionen Euro an Epic für die Modernisierung des Mobilfunknetzes und den Ausbau des 5G- und FTTH-Netzes
Story zum Projekt
Anschluss an die Zukunft
Andere Links
Datenblätter
EPIC MALTA MOBILE AND FIXED NETWORK EVOLUTION
Übersicht
EPIC MALTA MOBILE AND FIXED NETWORK EVOLUTION
Related public register
22/02/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EPIC MALTA MOBILE AND FIXED NETWORK EVOLUTION

Über das Projekt

Wie und warum

Anschubhilfe für Maltas digitale Transformation

Warum

  • Moderneres 5G-Netz auf Malta soll Geschwindigkeit, Abdeckung und Konnektivität verbessern
  • Förderung der wirtschaftlich wichtigen Tourismus-, Finanz- und IT-Branche
  • Schnellere Digitalisierung macht Malta zu einem digitalen Schwergewicht

Wie

  • Stetiger Ausbau des 5G-Netzes von Epic
  • Ultraschnelle Fibre-to-the-Home-Infrastruktur auf Teilen der Insel
  • Neue Technologie an über 300 Standorten

Sektoren und Länder

Malta Malta

Wirkung

Ein besser vernetztes Malta

  • Ein zuverlässiges und robustes Netz zieht Investitionen an, steigert die Produktivität und macht die Wirtschaft wettbewerbsfähiger
  • Malteserinnen und Malteser erhalten besseren Zugang zu neuen Technologien und Anwendungen
  • Bessere Breitbanddienste ermöglichen flexibleres Arbeiten und fördern die Beschäftigung, weil sich mehr Unternehmen in Malta ansiedeln
Wir waren der erste Mobilfunkanbieter mit 4G auf Malta, und jetzt wird es Zeit für ein neues Netz. Der Kredit überzeugt andere Finanzierungspartner. Dadurch können wir das Projekt schneller durchziehen.
Antoine Galea

Chief Technology Officer, Epic

Eine modernere physische und digitale Infrastruktur ist zentral für Maltas Zukunftspläne.
Andres Gavira Etzel

Senior Engineer, Europäische Investitionsbank

Video abspielen

3:03

custom-preview

Story

Anschluss an die Zukunft

Wir rüsten 300 Standorte technisch auf, sodass wir bald auf der ganzen Insel 5G anbieten können.
Antoine Galea

Chief Technology Officer, Epic

Stellen Sie sich vor, Sie sind im Urlaub auf Malta. Heute machen Sie einen Ausflug nach Gozo, eine kleine, verträumte Insel westlich der Hauptinsel. Sie entspannen an einem der malerischen Strände, vor sich das kristallklare, türkise Meer. Im Schatten der Felsen nicken Sie friedlich ein. Die Sonne senkt sich schon, als Sie wieder zu sich kommen – jetzt aber los und zurück zum Hotel! Ach, zu dumm: Ihr Handy hat kein Netz. Wie jetzt herausfinden, wann das nächste Boot geht?

Damit das in Zukunft nicht mehr passiert, baut Epic auf Malta das 5G-Netz aus.

Mobile Infrastruktur zu modernisieren, ist jedoch teuer und komplex. Das erfordert einiges an Planung, für neue Mobilfunktürme und die Nachrüstung der vorhandenen. Oft sind auch ästhetische und gesundheitliche Bedenken auszuräumen.

Eine stabile Verbindung für Downloads und schnelle Kommunikation ist für eine Insel sehr wichtig. Malta braucht den Anschluss an den Rest der Welt, um wettbewerbsfähig zu bleiben und voranzukommen.
Antoine Galea

Epic

Warum ein gutes Netz wichtig ist?

Ohne Anschluss an das schnelle Internet geht in der digitalen Welt von heute nicht viel: Kommunikation, Unterhaltung, Geschäfte und Bildung – für alles brauchen wir ein gutes und stabiles Netz. Nur so können wir in einer modernen Wirtschaft Innovation anstoßen, die digitale Transformation vorantreiben und die grüne Wende schaffen. Zuverlässiges Internet erleichtert Telearbeit und Geschäfte mit aller Welt, macht Standorte attraktiv für Investitionen, steigert die Produktivität und stärkt die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit.

Als kleiner Inselstaat hängt Malta stark vom Tourismus ab. Weitere Standbeine sind die Finanzbranche und der IT-Sektor. Ein besseres Netz kann da nur helfen und wäre ein echtes Plus für Unternehmen, Geschäftsleute und Urlaubsgäste.

©Flag of Malta. The coat of arms of Castille and Leon on top of the Auberge de Castille (Office of Prime Minister, Valletta)/Shutterstock

Was ist 5G?

5G, die drahtlose Technologie der fünften Generation, ist ein großer Schritt für die mobile Kommunikation. Sie nutzt höhere Frequenzbänder und schafft ein Netzwerk, das alle und alles miteinander verbindet – von Menschen über Maschinen bis hin zu Objekten.

Was 5G noch bietet:

  • höhere Geschwindigkeiten als 4G, die schnellere Downloads, stabiles Streaming und geringere Latenzzeiten ermöglichen
  • reduzierte Latenz, die für Anwendungen wie autonome Fahrzeuge, Telechirurgie und Augmented Reality entscheidend ist, bei denen in Sekundenbruchteilen reagiert werden muss
  • größere Kapazität, um eine deutlich höhere Anzahl von Geräten gleichzeitig zu unterstützen – von Smart-Home-Geräten bis hin zu Industriesensoren
  • zuverlässigere Verbindungen, selbst in stark frequentierten Bereichen oder zu Spitzenzeiten
  • innovative Anwendungen wie Augmented und Virtual Reality, Telemedizin und intelligente Fertigung, die eine neue Ära technologischer Möglichkeiten einläuten
  • niedrigerer Energieverbrauch um etwa 50 bis 95 Prozent, wenn der gesamte Datenverkehr auf 5G-Netze verlagert wird
Epics Projekt wird die digitale Transformation forcieren und Innovationen auf Malta fördern.
Andres Gavira Etzel

SENIOR ENGINEER, EUROPÄISCHE INVESTITIONSBANK

Medien zum Thema

28 Mai 2020

5G für kommende Generationen

Die fünfte Mobilfunkgeneration bringt mehr Energieeffizienz – eine gute Nachricht für alle, die sich um das Klima sorgen
Digitales und Telekommunikation Telekommunication Deutschland Finnland Niederlande Europäische Union Innovation Digitalisierung und technologische Innovation
14 Juli 2022

Kleine Insel, große Wirkung

Bank of Valletta hilft KMU in Malta bei Innovation und Schaffung neuer Jobs nach der Coronakrise.
KMU Malta Europäische Union Digitalisierung und technologische Innovation
Links
Datenblätter
EPIC MALTA MOBILE AND FIXED NETWORK EVOLUTION
Übersicht
EPIC MALTA MOBILE AND FIXED NETWORK EVOLUTION
Related public register
22/02/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EPIC MALTA MOBILE AND FIXED NETWORK EVOLUTION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Gemeinsame Konferenz der Zentralbank von Malta und der EIB über die „Finanzierung des Übergangs zu einer CO2-neutralen Wirtschaft“
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Malta: EIB vergibt 20 Millionen Euro an Epic für die Modernisierung des Mobilfunknetzes und den Ausbau des 5G- und FTTH-Netzes
Story zum Projekt
Anschluss an die Zukunft

Projekte und Storys zum Thema
19 Dezember 2025

New green financing model launched in Serbia

In partnership with Serbia’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and the European Investment Bank’s EIB Global arm, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched a new green financing model under the EU for Green Agenda in Serbia initiative.

Biotechnology TechEU Institutional European Commission Health and life sciences Partners Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Capital Markets Union Social infrastructure
18 Dezember 2025

Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support

Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people

Employment Water Institutional Wastewater Climate Advisory services Energy savings EIB policies Water, wastewater management Climate action Sustainability Spain European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
17 Dezember 2025

Small businesses on the front lines of security

How EIB Group financing, funds and bank partnerships unlock growth for Europe’s defence SMEs, boosting innovation, resilience and security across the EU

Cybersecurity SMEs Technology European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen