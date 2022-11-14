Sonnenenergie für das ländliche Afrika

Übersicht
The project will finance the deployment of solar home systems in Benin. The solar home systems are composed of a solar panel, a central unit (including battery storage, an energy management system / charge controller and communication technology) and several appliances and will be sold on a payment plan basis to individual beneficiaries located in Benin under pay-as-you-go contracts.
The operation aims at facilitating access to energy for households and micro-entrepreneurs in Benin by financing the design, production, distribution, installation and payment plans of about 107 000 Solar Home Systems. These Solar Home Systems provide basic, clean energy services, such as lighting and phone charging to households without grid access, who otherwise have to rely on inferior and more expensive alternatives. The operation is expected to significantly improve the living conditions of the final beneficiaries and thereby generate high development impact
The EIB financing will support the Promoter in providing clean and sustainable energy to currently un-electrified households in Benin, replacing the use of polluting fossil fuel alternatives. The operation thereby contributes to Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability and sustainable economic development goals and is therefore aligned with the current and upcoming National Indicate Programme, as well as with EIB lending priority objectives.
Such clean energy solutions, as financed by this project, suffer from market failures linked to the non-internalisation of the climate, environmental, and health benefits from sustainable energy solutions, which inhibit a stronger uptake of solar home systems and result in an overuse of polluting fossil fuel alternatives.
SHS companies suffer from financing constraints due to the relative novelty of this business model and the credit risk from providing payment plans to low-income clients without formal employment. The resulting difficulty to raise funding restrains the possibility of companies to offer the PAYGo (lease-to-own schemes) which are critical for the affordability of SHS.
EIB financing enables the Promoter to finance the growth of their business and offer affordable rates to end customers. It is expected that the operation will create a very high social benefit, by providing clean and reliable electricity and replacing polluting and harmful off-grid alternatives. The promoter has a solid governance system in place which appears well suited for the governance risks of the promoter's business environment.
The operation is expected to have overall significant positive environmental and social impact by providing clean energy to households that are currently un-served or under-served by the grid and mostly reliant on polluting and dangerous energy sources. Limited negative environmental impacts could arise from health and safety issues related to the inappropriate handling of batteries (notably at the time of disposal) and disposal of old devices (e.g. kerosene lanterns, candles, flashlights and generators for lighting). Considerable e-waste is only expected to arise from the operation in five to seven years and the Promoter is looking into potential e-waste handling schemes in the country/in the region, to ensure the maximisation of the re-use of components, whilst ensuring the appropriate handling of polluting items like batteries.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Aktuelles und Storys
Über das Projekt
Wie und warum
Breitere Stromversorgung in Westafrika
Warum
- Rund 600 Millionen Menschen in Subsahara-Afrika haben keinen Strom
- In Benin haben nur 40 Prozent der Bevölkerung Strom
- Kerosin, mit dem viele Haushalte Licht machen und Mobiltelefone laden, ist teuer, schmutzig und ineffizient
- Solaranlagen und Heimsysteme für sauberen, nachhaltigen Strom sind teuer
Wie
- Pay-as-you-go-Lösung ermöglicht Nutzung von Heimsystemen für 20 Cent pro Tag
- Kunden zahlen nicht die vollen Kosten der Solarsysteme mit Sonnenmodulen und Mininetzen
- 107 000 hochwertige Heimsysteme versorgen Haushalte in Benin künftig mit Solarstrom
VIDEO ABSPIELEN
5:49
"Allein in Benin haben mehr als eine Million Haushalte keinen Zugang zu modern und nachhaltig erzeugter Energie."
Medien zum Thema
Solarstrom für afrikanische Dörfer
Krise beschleunigt Energiewende
Finance in Africa 2022: Auf Kurs bleiben in turbulenten Zeiten
Projekte und Storys zum Thema
VP Vigliotti at MED9: EIB backed its pledge to support sustainable future for European agriculture with new multi-billion financing opportunities
European Investment Bank Group (EIB) Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti reaffirmed the Group’s steadfast commitment to advancing a sustainable, innovative, and resilient agricultural sector across the European Union by creating new multi-billion euro financing opportunities for EU farmers.
Women Climate Leaders Network mid-year meeting reflects on Europe’s green and inclusive future
The Women Climate Leaders Network (WCLN) convened its mid-year hybrid meeting in Brussels, bringing together its members – women business leaders from all 27 EU Member States - EU policymakers and expert guests, to advance Europe’s green transition for strengthening our competitiveness.
EIB-Gruppe ernennt erste Ombudsperson – weitere Stärkung von Verantwortlichkeit und Wohlbefinden am Arbeitsplatz
Als unabhängiger, neutraler Ansprechpartner wird Bálint Balassa Beschäftigte bei der vertraulichen Lösung von Konflikten unterstützen.
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.