BENIN OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION

Sonnenenergie für das ländliche Afrika

Netzautarke Solaranlagen versorgen viele Menschen in Benin endlich mit Strom.

Projektstatus
Erste Unterzeichnung
Unterzeichnet
24/05/2022
Betrag
EUR 5.000.000
Länder
Benin
Sektor(en)
Energie
Betrag
5.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Benin : 5.000.000 €
Energie : 5.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
24/05/2022 : 5.000.000 €
Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
14 Januar 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 24/05/2022
20200836
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
BENIN OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
ENGIE ENERGY ACCESS BENIN SASU
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 10 million
EUR 13 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the deployment of solar home systems in Benin. The solar home systems are composed of a solar panel, a central unit (including battery storage, an energy management system / charge controller and communication technology) and several appliances and will be sold on a payment plan basis to individual beneficiaries located in Benin under pay-as-you-go contracts.

The operation aims at facilitating access to energy for households and micro-entrepreneurs in Benin by financing the design, production, distribution, installation and payment plans of about 107 000 Solar Home Systems. These Solar Home Systems provide basic, clean energy services, such as lighting and phone charging to households without grid access, who otherwise have to rely on inferior and more expensive alternatives. The operation is expected to significantly improve the living conditions of the final beneficiaries and thereby generate high development impact

Additionality and Impact

The EIB financing will support the Promoter in providing clean and sustainable energy to currently un-electrified households in Benin, replacing the use of polluting fossil fuel alternatives. The operation thereby contributes to Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability and sustainable economic development goals and is therefore aligned with the current and upcoming National Indicate Programme, as well as with EIB lending priority objectives.

Such clean energy solutions, as financed by this project, suffer from market failures linked to the non-internalisation of the climate, environmental, and health benefits from sustainable energy solutions, which inhibit a stronger uptake of solar home systems and result in an overuse of polluting fossil fuel alternatives.

SHS companies suffer from financing constraints due to the relative novelty of this business model and the credit risk from providing payment plans to low-income clients without formal employment. The resulting difficulty to raise funding restrains the possibility of companies to offer the PAYGo (lease-to-own schemes) which are critical for the affordability of SHS.

EIB financing enables the Promoter to finance the growth of their business and offer affordable rates to end customers. It is expected that the operation will create a very high social benefit, by providing clean and reliable electricity and replacing polluting and harmful off-grid alternatives. The promoter has a solid governance system in place which appears well suited for the governance risks of the promoter's business environment. 

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The operation is expected to have overall significant positive environmental and social impact by providing clean energy to households that are currently un-served or under-served by the grid and mostly reliant on polluting and dangerous energy sources. Limited negative environmental impacts could arise from health and safety issues related to the inappropriate handling of batteries (notably at the time of disposal) and disposal of old devices (e.g. kerosene lanterns, candles, flashlights and generators for lighting). Considerable e-waste is only expected to arise from the operation in five to seven years and the Promoter is looking into potential e-waste handling schemes in the country/in the region, to ensure the maximisation of the re-use of components, whilst ensuring the appropriate handling of polluting items like batteries.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BENIN OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Feb 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
150639198
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200836
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Benin
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
Wie und warum

Breitere Stromversorgung in Westafrika

Warum

  • Rund 600 Millionen Menschen in Subsahara-Afrika haben keinen Strom
  • In Benin haben nur 40 Prozent der Bevölkerung Strom
  • Kerosin, mit dem viele Haushalte Licht machen und Mobiltelefone laden, ist teuer, schmutzig und ineffizient
  • Solaranlagen und Heimsysteme für sauberen, nachhaltigen Strom sind teuer

Wie

  • Pay-as-you-go-Lösung ermöglicht Nutzung von Heimsystemen für 20 Cent pro Tag
  • Kunden zahlen nicht die vollen Kosten der Solarsysteme mit Sonnenmodulen und Mininetzen
  • 107 000 hochwertige Heimsysteme versorgen Haushalte in Benin künftig mit Solarstrom

Sektoren und Länder

Benin Entwicklung weltweit Energie Klima und Umwelt Soziale und territoriale Zusammenhalt

Wirkung

Saubere, bezahlbare und verlässliche Energie

Die Europäische Investitionsbank vergibt 10 Millionen Euro an ENGIE Energy Access Benin, eine Tochtergesellschaft von ENGIE.

Damit erhalten etwa 643 000 Menschen in dem westafrikanischen Land Zugang zu sauberem Strom.

VIDEO ABSPIELEN

5:49

custom-preview

Story

Solarstrom für weniger als 20 Cent pro Tag

"ENGIE Energy Access bietet Stromprodukte auf Kredit und macht so Energie bezahlbar."
Gillian-Alexandre Huart

CEO, ENGIE Energy Access

In Benin gibt es große Unterschiede in der Stromversorgung: In den Städten haben 70 Prozent der Bevölkerung Strom, in ländlichen Gebieten nur 18 Prozent. Rund fünf Millionen Menschen müssen ohne Strom auskommen. Nur zehn Prozent der Haushalte nutzen derzeit netzautarke Lösungen.

Solaranlagen und Heimsysteme, die saubere und nachhaltige Energie liefern, sind teuer. In Benin können sich das Menschen mit geringem oder mittlerem Einkommen kaum leisten.

ENGIE Energy Access, der führende Anbieter von Pay-as-you-go-Modellen (PAYGO) und Mininetzen in Afrika, bietet jetzt eine Lösung: Das Unternehmen stellt Solarsysteme, die gegen einen geringen Betrag für einen Tag oder eine Woche freigeschaltet werden. Sobald der volle Betrag bezahlt ist, wird das System dauerhaft freigeschaltet.

Dieses Modell macht die Grundversorgung mit Strom bezahlbar. Die Haushalte müssen nicht den Gesamtpreis der Anlage vorab begleichen, sondern können ihn über Jahre abzahlen, mit Beträgen von weniger als 20 Cent pro Tag.

Autarke Solaranlagen verbessern auch deutlich die Luftqualität, weil sie Kerosinlampen überflüssig machen. Das ist gut für die Gesundheit, und es gibt weniger Unfälle.

 

Hören Sie unseren Klima-Podcast zur Energielösungen an:

 

ENGIE Energy Access
"Allein in Benin haben mehr als eine Million Haushalte keinen Zugang zu modern und nachhaltig erzeugter Energie."
Hendrik Engelmann-Pilger

Senior Economist, Europäische Investitionsbank

Netzautarke Solarlösungen für eine bessere Stromversorgung in Afrika

Autarke Solaranlagen, wie etwa Heimsysteme, bieten sofort und verlässlich Zugang zu bezahlbarem und sauberem Strom, wo sich Netzanschlüsse oder Mininetze bislang wirtschaftlich nicht rechnen oder technisch nicht machbar sind.

Sie lösen in abgelegenen, ländlichen Gebieten das Versorgungsproblem auf der „letzten Meile“ und liefern Solarstrom für Licht, Mobiltelefone, Radios, Fernseher und Kühlschränke.

„Auf lange Sicht bringt dies wirtschaftliche, soziale, Bildungs- und Gesundheitsvorteile für die Menschen und für Kleingewerbe, denen der Zugang zum nationalen Stromnetz verwehrt bleibt“, sagt Investment Officer Romain Constant von der Europäischen Investitionsbank.

ENGIE Energy Access
"Das Projekt wird auch den Privatsektor in Benin stärken, die Diversifizierung fördern und Jobs schaffen."
Romain Constant

Investment Officer, Europäische Investitionsbank

Medien zum Thema

14 November 2022

Solarstrom für afrikanische Dörfer

Mit mehr netzunabhängigen Solaranlagen erschließt ENGIE im ländlichen Afrika neue Wege der Energieversorgung
Benin Subsahara-Afrika Klima und Umwelt Energie
16 November 2022

Krise beschleunigt Energiewende

In der Energiepreiskrise setzen die meisten Menschen in Europa auf eine grüne Wende. Außerdem sollten Vielverbraucher höhere Preise zahlen.
Vereinigte Staaten Ukraine China Vereinigtes Königreich Nordamerika Östliche Nachbarschaft Erweiterungsländer Asien und Pazifik Energie
19 Oktober 2022

Finance in Africa 2022: Auf Kurs bleiben in turbulenten Zeiten

Die Europäische Investitionsbank (EIB) hat gemeinsam mit der Initiative Making Finance Work for Africa ihre jährliche Befragung von Banken in Afrika für das Jahr 2022 abgeschlossen. Für Finance in Africa in 2022: Auf Kurs bleiben in turbulenten Zeiten, den siebten Bericht dieser Reihe, befragten wir zwischen April und Juni 2022 70 Banken in Subsahara-Afrika. Wir wollten wissen, wie der Krieg in der Ukraine sich auf die Banken auswirkt und wie sie zu Klimafinanzierungen, genderorientierten Finanzierungen und der immer schnelleren Digitalisierung des Sektors stehen.
Klima Digitales und Telekommunikation Diversität und Geschlechterfragen Digitalisierung und technologische Innovation Entwicklung weltweit Klima und Umwelt
