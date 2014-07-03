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LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
135.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Bangladesch : 135.000.000 €
Verkehr : 135.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
15/10/2015 : 135.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT - Resettlement Plan ADB
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT - Environmental Impact Assessment
Related public register
11/12/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT
Related public register
04/08/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT - Addendum to Resettlement Plan May 2016
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Bangladesch: 135 Millionen Euro für die Eisenbahn

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
3 Juli 2014
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 15/10/2015
20130588
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT
BANGLADESH RAILWAY
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 135 million
EUR 555 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Construction of a second track and upgrading of the existing track on the 72 km section between Laksam and Akhaura in eastern central Bangladesh. The project is part of a broader program to upgrade, by 2020, the whole 321 km rail corridor between the capital Dhaka and Chittagong, the second city and main national port. The line is part of the southern corridor of the Trans Asian Railway network, promulgated in 1999 by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and Pacific. The project will also facilitate the rail connection of the landlocked NE States of India with a seaport.

The proposed operation is in line with the objectives of the 2014-2020 External Lending Mandate through its contribution to the development of economic infrastructure and climate change mitigation. The government's 2011-2015 Five Year Plan and 2004 National Land Transport Policy highly prioritise the development of this rail corridor. The project is also consistent with the EU Country Strategy Paper, 2007-2013 due to its contribution to enhancing trade, investment and economic development.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

If situated in the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive. In accordance with domestic legislation, it has been automatically screened in for a full EIA procedure. EIA scoping was completed in May 2013 and the preparation of the Environmental Impact Assessment report is currently ongoing. The process and outcome of the EIA procedure is to be assessed during appraisal.
The project will require the acquisition of about 60 ha of land entailing permanent involuntary resettlement of about 1460 households/businesses and about 720 agricultural plots plus generate some temporary rail and limited road traffic disruption. Compliance with relevant EIB Social Standards will be reviewed.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Kommentar(e)

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Weitere Unterlagen
12/07/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT - Resettlement Plan ADB
12/07/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT - Environmental Impact Assessment
11/12/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT
04/08/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT - Addendum to Resettlement Plan May 2016
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Bangladesch: 135 Millionen Euro für die Eisenbahn

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT - Resettlement Plan ADB
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Jul 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
53547707
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20130588
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Bangladesch
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT - Environmental Impact Assessment
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Jul 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
53533495
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20130588
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Bangladesch
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Dec 2014
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
56475825
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20130588
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Bangladesch
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT - Addendum to Resettlement Plan May 2016
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Aug 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
68150680
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20130588
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Bangladesch
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT - Resettlement Plan ADB
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT - Environmental Impact Assessment
Related public register
11/12/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT
Related public register
04/08/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT - Addendum to Resettlement Plan May 2016
Andere Links
Übersicht
LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT
Datenblätter
LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Bangladesch: 135 Millionen Euro für die Eisenbahn

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Bangladesch: 135 Millionen Euro für die Eisenbahn
Andere Links
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT - Resettlement Plan ADB
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT - Environmental Impact Assessment
Related public register
11/12/2014 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT
Related public register
04/08/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT - Addendum to Resettlement Plan May 2016

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