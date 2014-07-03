LAKSAM AKHAURA DOUBLE TRACK RAIL PROJECT

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
Construction of a second track and upgrading of the existing track on the 72 km section between Laksam and Akhaura in eastern central Bangladesh. The project is part of a broader program to upgrade, by 2020, the whole 321 km rail corridor between the capital Dhaka and Chittagong, the second city and main national port. The line is part of the southern corridor of the Trans Asian Railway network, promulgated in 1999 by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and Pacific. The project will also facilitate the rail connection of the landlocked NE States of India with a seaport.
The proposed operation is in line with the objectives of the 2014-2020 External Lending Mandate through its contribution to the development of economic infrastructure and climate change mitigation. The government's 2011-2015 Five Year Plan and 2004 National Land Transport Policy highly prioritise the development of this rail corridor. The project is also consistent with the EU Country Strategy Paper, 2007-2013 due to its contribution to enhancing trade, investment and economic development.
If situated in the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive. In accordance with domestic legislation, it has been automatically screened in for a full EIA procedure. EIA scoping was completed in May 2013 and the preparation of the Environmental Impact Assessment report is currently ongoing. The process and outcome of the EIA procedure is to be assessed during appraisal.
The project will require the acquisition of about 60 ha of land entailing permanent involuntary resettlement of about 1460 households/businesses and about 720 agricultural plots plus generate some temporary rail and limited road traffic disruption. Compliance with relevant EIB Social Standards will be reviewed.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Aktuelles und Storys
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.