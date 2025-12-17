Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
InvestEU Advisory Hub

The gateway to EU investment advisory support

The InvestEU Advisory Hub is the central entry point for advisory support and technical assistance linked to centrally managed European Union investment funds. It is a core component of the InvestEU Programme, designed to stimulate sustainable investment, innovation, job creation and growth across the EU. The Hub consolidates and replaces thirteen prior advisory services into a single, streamlined access point, enabling project promoters and financial intermediaries to benefit from tailored capacity building, project preparation, structuring and implementation support.  

The Advisory Hub is managed by the European Commission and financed by the EU budget. A network of advisory partners implements the delivery of services, with the European Investment Bank Group (EIBG) acting as the principal advisory partner, supported by national promotional banks, multilateral institutions and specialised technical agencies.

Eligibility

What we offer

The InvestEU Advisory Hub offers a suite of advisory services tailored to advance investment projects and strengthen investment readiness. These services include:

  • Project preparation and development support for feasibility assessments, planning, structuring, procurement planning and implementation strategy.
  • Capacity building for promoters and intermediaries to improve financial and operational capabilities. 
  • Market and investment ecosystem development, including awareness raising and coordination support where investment gaps exist.  

Support through the Advisory Hub does not automatically grant access to financing, nor is it contingent on applying for InvestEU Fund finance, although specific advisory initiatives may be closely linked to certain financial products.  

More information about the services offered by the EIB Group through the InvestEU Advisory Hub can be found here: Services offered by the EIB under the InvestEU Advisory Hub

Who is eligible

The InvestEU Advisory Hub is available to the following types of clients: 

  • Private project promoters, such asbusinesses, social enterprises and other private entities.
  • Public project promoters, including national, regional and local authorities.  
  • Financial and other intermediaries that implement financing or investment operations on behalf of other entities, particularly those facing difficulties obtaining access to finance. 

Advisory services are devised to support projects and promoters across a broad range of sectors aligned with the InvestEU policy priorities, including sustainable infrastructure, research and innovation, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and social investment and skills. 

Geographical eligibility

The InvestEU Advisory Hub operates across the European Union and is accessible to eligible clients with projects based in EU Member States.

Go to InvestEU Advisory Hub  

Find the support your project needs

Submit a request to the InvestEU Advisory Hub.

Start wizard  

Latest stories

  •
    5 June 2025

    Bologna: Vorreiter bei moderner Stadtplanung für alle

    Lesen Sie, wie Bologna in der Stadtplanung neue Wege geht, mit gendersensiblen Konzepten, Infrastruktur für alle und Zielen für nachhaltige Entwicklung

    Infrastruktur Stadtentwicklung InvestEU Advisory Hub Advisory services InvestEU Diversität und Geschlechterfragen Italien Europäische Union Soziale Infrastruktur
  • 2 May 2024

    Die EU liefert: Grüne Binnenschifffahrt in Litauen

    Litauen will die Binnenschifffahrt wiederbeleben und mit Elektrofrachtern jährlich 14 000 Tonnen CO2 einsparen

    InvestEU Advisory Hub Verkehr Advisory services InvestEU Litauen Europäische Union Klima und Umwelt Soziale Infrastruktur
  • 2 May 2024

    Die EU liefert: Rumänische Traditionsuni auf Zukunftskurs

    Die Universität in Târgu Mureş modernisiert mithilfe der EU ihre Infrastruktur und Labore für Forschung und Medizinerausbildung

    Infrastruktur InvestEU Advisory Hub Gesundheit und Life Sciences Advisory services InvestEU Allgemeine und berufliche Bildung Rumänien Europäische Union Soziale Infrastruktur
  • 24 November 2023

    Wissen tanken und Energie sparen

    Rom will über 200 Schulen energetisch sanieren, aber für das Großprojekt brauchte die Stadt erst einmal Hilfe bei der Planung

    Infrastruktur Stadtentwicklung InvestEU Advisory Hub Advisory services InvestEU Allgemeine und berufliche Bildung Italien Europäische Union Soziale Infrastruktur Energie
  • 29 June 2023

    Straßen der Natur

    Litauen will die Binnenschifffahrt wiederbeleben und mit Elektrofrachtern jährlich 14 000 Tonnen CO2 einsparen

    InvestEU Advisory Hub Verkehr Advisory services InvestEU Litauen Europäische Union Klima und Umwelt Soziale Infrastruktur
  • 20 July 2022

    Kurze Wege zum Krankenhaus

    Drei neue Regionalkrankenhäuser mit modernem, zentralem Leistungsangebot für mehr Zusammenhalt in wichtigen Regionen Rumäniens

    InvestEU Advisory Hub Gesundheit und Life Sciences Advisory services InvestEU Rumänien Europäische Union Entwicklung weltweit Soziale Infrastruktur
More stories  

