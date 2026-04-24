EIB Advisory to accelerate clean energy and just transition in four European coal regions

Edison

The need to accelerate Europe’s transition and reinforce its energy autonomy while fostering decarbonisation is more pressing than ever before EIB Advisory supports EU regions historically dependent on coal, peat, and oil shale.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Commission have partnered to provide free Technical Assistance for a Green Energy Transition (TARGET) to help EU coal, peat and oil shale regions move away from fossil fuel-based activities through the identification and preparation of clean energy and energy-efficiency projects. The free EIB Advisory programme provides expert support to eligible regions to improve project quality, strengthen local capacity, and guide beneficiaries toward investment-ready project pipelines and possible funding sources.

Today, TARGET announces four new assignments under its programme, aimed at developing clean energy investments, strengthening local economies and supporting sustainable jobs on the ground in regions undergoing coal-to-green transitions in the Czech Republic, Poland, Sweden and Romania.

Transformation of the Ústí Region, Czech Republic

EIB Advisory through its TARGET initiative will support the Ústí Region to create investments and sustainable jobs by moving away from coal-based activities. The assignment will deliver a study of the region’s economic opportunities and challenges for a transition to a green economy and energy system, including an assessment of the state of former mining sites and their ecological burden, financing needs, local and regional capacity, and the availability of skilled labour. It will also evaluate the region’s potential for scaling up clean and renewable energy, such as geothermal, photovoltaic and hydro power, and will examine competitiveness opportunities for clean technology manufacturing.

Green transition in Turow subregion, Poland

EIB Advisory will assist the Turow subregion in creating investments and sustainable jobs as part of the transition away from coal-based and related activities. In pursuit of this objective, TARGET will prepare a strategic study analysing the region’s development opportunities and socio-economic and energy challenges on the path toward a sustainable and green economy. The study will include an in-depth assessment of transformation barriers and potentials, providing development directions linked to net-zero industries based on existing assets and local advantages. The proposals will include concrete actions through an investment map identifying initiatives with the highest job creation potential.

Energy transition Norrbotten, Sweden

EIB Advisory through its TARGET initiative will prepare a study assessing the county’s economic opportunities and transition challenges, with attention to the implications of former fossil-based energy production for the energy system, renewable energy production, restoration of sites and the potential for brownfield redevelopment. The study will also consider labour market changes, housing issues, financing needs, and local and regional capacity and skilled labour availability. It will examine the region’s barriers and potential for scaling up clean and renewable energy, including land-use constraints and industry challenges linked to the coal-phase out and energy prices, as well as current renewables utilisation and expansion prospects. In addition, it will assess competitiveness opportunities for clean technology manufacturing and identify where complementary net-zero industries could fit with existing energy and industrial infrastructure. The assignment will evaluate potential EU and national funding and technical assistance options and will deliver concrete recommendations and actions prioritized by feasibility for further local economic development and competitiveness.

Support for Gorj region in identification and preparation of green energy transition projects, Romania

The main objective of this EIB Advisory assignment is to assist the Gorj County Council in developing and implementing clean energy and energy-efficiency initiatives, strengthening the local investment pipeline and enabling sustainable employment in a region transitioning away from coal. It will assess Gorj’s economic opportunities and challenges for the transition, including leveraging the skills of over 7,000 workers in mining and power-generation sectors following coal mine closures. It will also support the region in building a clean energy project pipeline, potentially including solar developments on former mining lands, geothermal for district heating and agriculture, battery assembly and maintenance, hydrogen component manufacturing, grid upgrade-related electrical equipment, repurposing coal assets in clean energy opportunities. TARGET will provide methodological support for project development and advice on financing possibilities, including pathways to other technical assistance instruments.

Background information

About the EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (ElB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion of new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investment union. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructures, the EIB Group crowds-in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations.

EIB Advisory

In addition to financing, the EIB Group offers advisory services that help public and private clients develop markets, build capacity and support high impact investment projects. In 2025 EIB Advisory helped accelerate project delivery and crowd in finance for 179 projects worth more than €80 billion inside and outside the European Union.