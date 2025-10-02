Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

EIB Group appoints first ombudsperson to further strengthen workplace accountability and well-being

2 October 2025
EIB
  • Bálint Balassa joins the EIB Group as the first ombudsperson on 1 October.
  • The independent ombudsperson function will facilitate the resolution of workplace issues and provide confidential support for staff.
  • Other steps taken as part of the 14-point Speak-up and Dignity at Work Action Plan include mandatory training and a 360-degree feedback exercise for senior managers, and enhanced measures to monitor and support staff well-being.

The EIB Group has appointed Bálint Balassa as the Group’s first ombudsperson, who will serve as an independent, neutral resource, supporting staff in confidential conflict resolution.

The ombudsperson will provide a safe and confidential space where staff can raise concerns and seek guidance. He will assist in mediating workplace conflicts typical of large organisations, and play a key role in fostering a speak-up culture around workplace issues.

Bálint Balassa brings a wealth of international experience in conflict resolution and mediation, having held senior positions at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the World Health Organization, where he led mediation and conflict resolution initiatives across diverse institutional settings.

The creation of the independent Office of the Ombudsperson and Mediator marks an important milestone in the implementation of the EIB Group’s Speak-up and Dignity at Work Action Plan, launched in July 2024 following discussions with staff representatives. The plan outlines 14 concrete actions to improve transparency, accountability and well-being in the workplace. Most of these actions have already been implemented, including annual performance objectives for managers, a 360-degree feedback exercise for senior managers, a stronger role for senior management in setting the tone from the top and encouraging a speak-up culture, and mandatory training and awareness-raising on relevant policies and the Code of Conduct. To further support staff well-being, preventive measures have been introduced such as the creation of a network of 120 certified mental health first aiders among staff, stronger monitoring and management of organisational “hotspots” showing higher levels of workplace stress, and the rollout of targeted training and awareness campaigns. A staff survey was conducted to gather feedback on the progress made, with a participation rate of 78%.

In addition, the EIB Group is finalising revisions to its policies and procedures on harassment and other forms of misconduct. These improvements aim to streamline processes by reducing unnecessary steps and setting clear deadlines, enable precautionary measures to be taken, and combine internal investigations with independent legal assessments to guarantee rigour, fairness and objectivity. Collectively, these measures will strengthen conflict prevention and enable more effective follow-up of cases.

 

EIB Group appoints first ombuds to further strengthen workplace accountability and well-being
EIB Group appoints first ombuds to further strengthen workplace accountability and well-being
EIB Group appoints first ombuds to further strengthen workplace accountability and well-being
©EIB
Download original
EIB Group appoints first ombuds to further strengthen workplace accountability and well-being
EIB Group appoints first ombuds to further strengthen workplace accountability and well-being
EIB Group appoints first ombuds to further strengthen workplace accountability and well-being
©EIB
Download original
EIB Group appoints first ombuds to further strengthen workplace accountability and well-being
EIB Group appoints first ombuds to further strengthen workplace accountability and well-being
EIB Group appoints first ombuds to further strengthen workplace accountability and well-being
©EIB
Download original
EIB Group appoints first ombuds to further strengthen workplace accountability and well-being
EIB Group appoints first ombuds to further strengthen workplace accountability and well-being
EIB Group appoints first ombuds to further strengthen workplace accountability and well-being
©EIB
Download original
EIB Group appoints first ombuds to further strengthen workplace accountability and well-being
EIB Group appoints first ombuds to further strengthen workplace accountability and well-being
EIB Group appoints first ombuds to further strengthen workplace accountability and well-being
©EIB
Download original

Aktuell

More press releases
3 October 2025

L’UE et la BEI renforcent le partenariat énergétique Tunisie-Europe avec un appui de 12 millions d’euros à la STEG

L’Union européenne (UE) et la Banque européenne d’investissement (BEI) annoncent l’octroi d’une subvention d’assistance technique de 12 millions d’euros (environ 41 millions de dinars tunisiens) à la Société tunisienne de l’électricité et du gaz (STEG). La signature a eu lieu aujourd’hui à Tunis en présence de Dubravka Šuica, commissaire européenne à la Méditerranée, et d’Ulrich H. Brunnhuber, chef de la division Moyen-Orient et Afrique du Nord à la BEI.

Tunisia Southern Neighbourhood Global development Energy
3 October 2025

Women Climate Leaders Network mid-year meeting reflects on Europe’s green and inclusive future

The Women Climate Leaders Network (WCLN) convened its mid-year hybrid meeting in Brussels, bringing together its members – women business leaders from all 27 EU Member States -  EU policymakers and expert guests, to advance Europe’s green transition for strengthening our competitiveness.

Diversity and gender
2 October 2025

EIB Group appoints Diarmaid Kehoe as new representative in Ireland

The European Investment Bank Group is pleased to announce Diarmaid Kehoe as the new representative in Ireland and the head of the EIB Group’s Dublin office.