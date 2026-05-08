EIB Group and Ameriabank strengthen support for Armenian businesses through EU-backed guarantee

EIB

EIB Group (EIB and EIF) will provide a partial portfolio guarantee unlocking up to €106.25 million in new SME financing.

Around 900 small businesses are expected to benefit, supporting over 5 000 jobs.

The guarantee is backed by the European Union under the EU4Business Guarantee Facility.

This marks the EIB Group’s second direct operation with Ameriabank.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF) – jointly the EIB Group – are joining forces with Ameriabank to expand access to finance for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Armenia.

The operation consists of a partial portfolio guarantee, enabling Ameriabank to build a portfolio of new loans of up to €106.25 million, supporting business growth and economic resilience.

This new initiative builds on the existing partnership between the EIB and Ameriabank and represents the second direct operation between the institutions.

It aims to improve access to finance for Armenian MSMEs, particularly those that face challenges in obtaining affordable funding.

The operation is expected to benefit approximately 900 MSMEs and sustain over 5 000 jobs across Armenia, contributing to the country’s economic development and private-sector growth.

The signing ceremony took place in Yerevan, with Chief Financial Officer of Ameriabank Hovhannes Toroyan and EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer. Ambassador of the European Union to Armenia Vassilis Maragos addressed the event on behalf of the European Union.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Armenia’s economy, and access to finance can make all the difference for their growth. With this agreement, we are creating real opportunities for entrepreneurs to invest, expand and build more resilient businesses. It’s about making sure good ideas are not held back by lack of funding,” said EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer, who oversees the Bank’s operations in Armenia.

The guarantee is made possible thanks to financial support under the EU4Business Guarantee Facility. This initiative is part of the European Union’s broader efforts to promote sustainable economic development, enhance competitiveness and foster innovation in Armenia.

“Supporting small businesses means supporting jobs, innovation and the long-term prosperity of Armenia. Through this partnership with Ameriabank and the European Investment Bank, we are helping Armenian companies access the financing they need to grow, diversify and find new markets. The guarantee signed today is a practical example of our deepening political and economic cooperation, based on the recently adopted Strategic Agenda for the EU–Armenia Partnership. The Strategic Agenda reaffirms the European Union’s commitment to supporting Armenia in strengthening its societal resilience and economic competitiveness, which go hand in hand with private investment and the creation of new jobs,” commented EU Ambassador to Armenia Vassilis Maragos.

“Supporting small businesses is a strategic direction for Ameriabank, and this partnership allows us to reach even more businesses that are ready to grow but need the right financial support to do so. By expanding access to financing, we will continue to help entrepreneurs turn their plans into reality, strengthen their operations, and – most importantly – contribute more actively to Armenia’s economy. Our partnership is about enabling progress where it matters most,” concluded Chief Financial Officer of Ameriabank Hovhannes Toroyan.

Background information

EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion in new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects under eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investments union. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructure, the EIB Group crowds in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations.

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is the subsidiary of the EIB Group specialised in providing guarantees and equity to improve access to finance for small and medium-sized businesses and startups across Europe. Acting as an anchor investor, through its extensive network of partnering banks and investment funds, the EIF mobilises private investment and nurtures the ecosystem of venture capital funds to support innovative European entrepreneurs.

In 2023, the EIF together with six Member States (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands) launched the European Tech Champions Initiative, a fund-of-funds to scale up innovative startups. To date, this initiative has already enabled the creation of 14 European venture capital mega-funds and scaled up 43 companies, including 11 unicorns (with more than €1 billion in capital).

Photos of the EIB Group's representatives and headquarters, logo files and video B-roll for media use are available here.

Ameriabank CJSC

Ameriabank is a leading financial and technology company in Armenia, a major contributor to the Armenian economy. In line with its digital transformation strategy, the bank continually introduces and enhances innovative products, services and platforms designed to meet the evolving financial and non-financial needs of its customers. Ameriabank, as a dynamically growing fintech space, offers seamless solutions to improve the quality of life.

The Bank is supervised by the Central Bank of Armenia.