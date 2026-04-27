EIB and National Bank of Greece unlock up to €200 million to boost green investment in agriculture and bioeconomy

EIB

Up to €200 million to finance SMEs and Mid-Caps across Greece’s agri-food and bioeconomy sectors

New support for climate resilience, including water management and sustainable farming

Boost to youth employment and economic activity in rural and cohesion regions

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the National Bank of Greece (NBG) have signed a first tranche of €100 million under a €200 million approved financing program to support investments in the agriculture and bioeconomy sectors across Greece. The first tranche of €100 million was signed on 28 January 2026, marking the launch of an initiative aimed at strengthening investment across the agricultural value chain nationwide.

The financing will support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and Mid-Caps active in agriculture, food production and the broader bioeconomy, helping to enhance competitiveness, modernisation and sustainable growth in the sector.

A strong focus is placed on sustainability, with a significant share of the funding dedicated to green investments that contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability. The initiative will also support projects that strengthen the sector’s resilience to climate change, including more efficient use of natural resources and the adoption of modern, sustainable practices.

In addition, the financing will contribute to job creation and support youth employment, helping to foster a new generation of professionals in the agricultural sector and strengthen regional economies across Greece.

This agreement builds on a long-standing and successful partnership between the EIB and NBG, following a previous operation that was almost fully deployed, highlighting strong demand for investment in the sector.

“This new financing reaffirms the EIB’s commitment to supporting Greece’s agriculture and bioeconomy, sectors that are vital for economic growth and regional cohesion. Through our partnership with the National Bank of Greece, we are backing investments that promote sustainability, innovation and climate resilience, while also creating opportunities for the next generation.”, said EIB Vice-President YannisTsakiris.

Christina Theofilidi, General Manager of Retail Banking and Executive Member of the BoD at NBG added: “Our participation in this flagship EIB programme marks yet another important milestone in our long-term cooperation. The programme’s focus on financing Greek SMEs and Mid-Caps active in the agriculture and bioeconomy sectors is fully aligned with NBG’s strategic objective of promoting sustainable financing.”

Background information

The EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (ElB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion of new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investment union. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructures, the EIB Group crowds-in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations.

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is the subsidiary of the EIB Group specialised in providing guarantees and equity to improve access to finance for small and medium size businesses and startups across Europe. Acting as an anchor investor, through its extensive network of partnering banks and investment funds, the EIF mobilizes private investment and nurtures the ecosystem of venture capital funds to support innovative European entrepreneurs.

In 2023, the EIF together with six member states (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands) launched the European Tech Champions Initiative, a fund of funds to scale-up innovative startups. This initiative has already enabled the creation of 13 European venture capital mega-funds and scaled up 38 companies, including 11 unicorns (with more than €1 billion in capital).