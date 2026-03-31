Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

Netherlands: EU financing for OLVG hospital redevelopment in Amsterdam

31 March 2026
EIB
  • OLVG, Amsterdam’s city hospital, has secured €225 million in financing for the first phase of its hospital redevelopment project, which will run until 2031.
  • The project will help future‑proof healthcare in Amsterdam and significantly reduce emissions through new energy‑efficient buildings.
  • The EIB loan forms part of a long‑term financing package arranged by OLVG with several partner banks, backed by the Dutch healthcare guarantee fund Waarborgfonds voor de Zorgsector (WfZ).

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a loan agreement with OLVG in Amsterdam to finance the first phase of its hospital redevelopment project. The €225 million loan is part of a broader financing package that will enable OLVG to modernise its Amsterdam‑West site. The investment programme will help create a modern, energy‑efficient hospital designed to deliver patient care in a smarter, more efficient way. It will also support digital healthcare, enabling patients to receive care remotely from their homes.

“As Amsterdam’s city hospital, OLVG plays a vital role in one of the most densely populated areas of the Netherlands. Like Dutch industry and business, the healthcare sector must move with the times. That means not only a smarter design and layout for patients and staff, but also a more efficient use of energy. Energy‑efficient buildings are essential, and as the EU climate bank, the EIB is pleased to support this,” said EIB Vice‑President Robert de Groot.

By 2047, OLVG will completely redevelop its West site in four main phases, enabling healthcare services to be organised more efficiently. With ongoing staff shortages and growing demand for care, this redevelopment is essential to keep healthcare accessible in the years ahead.

At the same time, the hospital aims to cut its emissions by almost half by 2035 compared with its 2010 baseline, rising to a 95% reduction by 2050, including through the use of heat pumps and geothermal energy. Particular attention will also be paid to the design and layout of the new hospital buildings to support patients’ recovery and create a pleasant working environment for healthcare staff, without affecting the cost of care.

Background information:

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. The Netherlands owns a 5.2% share in the EIB. The Bank provides long-term financing for sound investments that contribute to EU policy objectives and national priorities. More than 90% of its operations are within Europe. Over the years, the EIB has made more than €36 billion in financing available for projects in the Netherlands across a wide range of sectors, including social infrastructure, research and development, sustainable transport, drinking water, healthcare and small and medium-sized enterprises.

EU financing for OLVG hospital redevelopment in Amsterdam
OLVG AMSTERDAM SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE
EU financing for OLVG hospital redevelopment in Amsterdam
©EIB
Download original
EU financing for OLVG hospital redevelopment in Amsterdam
OLVG AMSTERDAM SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE
EU financing for OLVG hospital redevelopment in Amsterdam
©EIB
Download original
EU financing for OLVG hospital redevelopment in Amsterdam
OLVG AMSTERDAM SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE
EU financing for OLVG hospital redevelopment in Amsterdam
©EIB
Download original
EU financing for OLVG hospital redevelopment in Amsterdam
OLVG AMSTERDAM SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE
EU financing for OLVG hospital redevelopment in Amsterdam
©EIB
Download original

Related project(s)

OLVG AMSTERDAM SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE

The Project supports the strategic investment plan of Onze Lieve Vrouw Gasthuis (OLVG), a top-clinical hospital in Amsterdam, to partially renew, renovate and upgrade its two hospital locations. The plan entails the specific restructuring of each of the locations, whereby OVLG-West shall become the clinical centre for acute and high-complex interventions activities, whereas OLVG-East will serve as the centre for elective care and oncology.

Unterzeichnet | 27/03/2026

Kontakt

Tim Smit

Press Office

Referenz

2026-121-EN

Teilen

Tags

  • hospitals
  • Health and life sciences
  • management committee
  • Robert E. de Groot
Show more Show less

More press releases
1 April 2026

EIB Advisory support Greece in designing energy solutions and charging infrastructure for electric buses in Athens

The European Investment Bank has, over the past 8 years, been supporting the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and OSY in the progressive expansion of the Athens bus fleet with electric vehicles.  This transition is increasing electricity demand and warrants a need for a long-term investment plan for energy supply and management in bus depots. In response, the European Investment Bank Advisory Team (EIB Advisory) will work with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and OSY S.A. to develop a programme that will ensure that energy needs and charging infrastructure will be delivered to support ongoing investment in electric buses in Athens.

Transport InvestEU Public transport Ioannis Tsakiris Management committee Sustainable transport Greece European Union Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion
23 March 2026

EIB Global and Bank of Industry (BOI) join forces to develop healthcare projects in Nigeria

Today, on the sidelines of the Nigeria-EU Ministerial Summit in Abuja, EIB Global, the development arm of the European Investment Bank (EIB), and the Bank of Industry (BOI) announced the signature of a EUR 50 million financial agreement to boost the local healthcare sector in Nigeria to address unmet medical needs. This will be delivered through a credit line to support local manufacturers of medicinal products and devices such as pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and diagnostics.

Health and life sciences Ambroise FAYOLLE Management committee Nigeria Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Social infrastructure
23 March 2026

Netherlands: Port of Rotterdam continues greening efforts with EU financing

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending €90 million to the Port of Rotterdam Authority for the installation of shore power facilities at three deep-sea container terminals in the port of Rotterdam. The loan will finance Rotterdam Shore Power, a joint venture between the Port of Rotterdam Authority and Eneco. In addition to the onshore power supply installation, Rotterdam Shore Power will deliver the grid connection, cabling and other associated construction and excavation works. In total, eight kilometres of quay will be equipped with shore power, with 35 connection points for seagoing container vessels.