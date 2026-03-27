France: DMS Group - the EIB grants a financing line of €20 million

EIB

Funding with the support of InvestEU aims to accelerate the development of the new generation of medical imaging solutions as part of the company’s next strategic plan #Imaging 2030.

Ambition to make DMS Group a European leader in medical imaging on the world stage.

The financing is part of EIB’s strong commitment to health and life sciences, and to the “med-tech” sector.

Diagnostic Medical Systems (DMS Group), a specialist in high-performance medical imaging systems for digital radiology and bone densitometry, announces that it has obtained financing of €20 million from the European Investment Bank (EIB), with the support of the European Union as part of the InvestEU programme.

"This major financing from the European Investment Bank supports our innovation strategy and our ambition to develop cutting-edge medical imaging solutions in Europe. It marks a recognition of the quality of our teams and our technological roadmap. This collaboration with the European Union sustainably strengthens our ability to accelerate the industrial and commercial deployment of new high-value-added imaging systems," said Samuel Sancerni, Chairman and CEO of DMS Group.

"Financing innovation and new technologies is a strategic objective for EIB, the Bank of the European Union”, said Ambroise Fayolle, vice-president of the European Investment Bank. “The EIB has become a key financier of health and life science projects. Over the last 20 years, the financing in the health and health-related projects in France amounts to €7.4 billion, including this €20 million venture debt operation to support DMS’ innovative imaging solutions. “.

This financing is a new major structuring step for the Group and supports its long-term innovation program for the next generation of medical imaging solutions.

This funding will help to:

accelerate the development of innovative solutions for the European and international markets: new generation of digital RF room, bone densitometer, motorized and non-motorized mobile radiology equipment, mobile solutions for operating rooms (C-arms) as well as the integration of solutions allowing the interpretation of medical images by artificial intelligence;

for the European and international markets: new generation of digital RF room, bone densitometer, motorized and non-motorized mobile radiology equipment, mobile solutions for operating rooms (C-arms) as well as the integration of solutions allowing the interpretation of medical images by artificial intelligence; to strengthen the industrial capacities of the Gallargues-le-Montueux site;

of the Gallargues-le-Montueux site; support regulatory , market access and intellectual property protection approaches;

, market access and intellectual property protection approaches; support the commercial launch of new imaging solutions between 2026 and 2030.

The expenses associated with this investment program will be mainly incurred in France.

Background information

EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion in new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects under eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investments union. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructure, the EIB Group crowds in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations.

Photos of the EIB Group's representatives and headquarters, logo files and video B-roll for media use are available here.

About DMS Group

DMS Group is a French digital radiology manufacturer, internationally oriented, recognized as a key player and a key partner in the value chain, both for the quality of its solutions, and for its flexibility, ingenuity and responsible values.

DMS Group is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0012202497 - ticker: ALDMS) and is eligible for the PEA PME-ETI. DMS Group is part of the ETIncelles program for SMEs that have the ambition and the desire to become mid-caps.