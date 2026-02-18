EIB supports Petit Forestier Group's electric transition

EIB

The European Investment Bank has signed a €150 million finance contract with Petit Forestier Group to support the energy transition of the group’s fleets in Europe.

Around 4 000 electric refrigerated vehicles will be manufactured using European chassis frames.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Petit Forestier Group, Europe's leader in refrigerated vehicle rentals, have announced the signing of a €150 million loan to finance the deployment of around 4 000 electric vehicles over the 2026-2029 period in the European Union, chiefly in France, Italy and Spain.

This pan-European financing comes under the EIB’s remit to support projects contributing to the European Union's energy transition and low-carbon mobility priorities. It underscores Petit Forestier Group’s development strategy, based on a long-term vision of supporting its customers aimed at maintaining the cold chain under temperature-controlled conditions.

With these new vehicles built on European chassis frames, 5% of Petit Forestier Group's fleet will be electric. The project will thus contribute to the gradual electrification of road transport and urban distribution in Europe.

"This maiden EIB loan to Petit Forestier Group is in line with our low-carbon transport strategy. Refrigeration transport affects people’s lives in Europe on a daily basis as it is critical for both food and pharmaceuticals. Gradually increasing the number of electric vehicles on our roads will help reduce pollution, without cutting back services,” said EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle.

This is a benchmark financing operation for Petit Forestier Group on this trajectory.

“For Petit Forestier Group, this loan will enable us to support our customers’ fleet transition by promoting the use of electric vehicles, so accelerating the deployment of 4 000 vehicles over the 2026-2029 period and helping us to move forward on our low-carbon trajectory”, said Petit Forestier Group CEO Léonard Forestier.

This financial partnership demonstrates our approach, which is based on continuity, stability and long-term sustainability.

About the European Investment Bank

The European Investment Bank is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. The EIB finances investments in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives. The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed close to €100 billion in new financing in 2025, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security. In France, the EIB Group signed over a hundred financing operations in 2025, totalling €13 billion. Nearly 60% (61% in France) of the EIB Group’s financing each year supports projects helping to fight climate change and improve climate change adaptation.

About Petit Forestier Group

Petit Forestier Group is a family-owned company founded almost 120 years ago. The group is managed by people enthusiastic about their work who are driven by a shared goal: "Improving life through cold chain expertise". The group’s 5 900 employees in 24 countries work daily to regulate temperatures in its refrigerated vehicles. Petit Forestier Group maintains low temperatures for perishable items, medical products and all goods whose quality and sustainability depend on the cold chain.

Its refrigeration expertise spans the entire value chain, structured around rental of products and services (vehicles, units and containers), from the design, production and assembly of refrigeration units to the sale and recycling of spare parts.

The Group cares about its customers, promotes team spirit, commitment and respect, is service-minded and passionately ensures that the industry moves forward collectively.

https://www.petitforestiergroup.com/en