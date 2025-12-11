EIB and STMicroelectronics announce €1 billion agreement to boost Europe’s competitiveness and strategic autonomy

STMicroelectronics

Credit line to strengthen Europe’s semiconductor industry and support innovation, sustainability and energy efficiency in line with EU objectives

First €500 million tranche signed to support acceleration of R&D and high-volume chip manufacturing in Italy and France.

The new agreement, the ninth between EIB and ST, brings total financing to around €4.2 billion

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM, “ST”) have signed a €500 million financing agreement to boost Europe’s competitiveness and strategic autonomy. This represents the first tranche a broader €1 billion credit line recently approved by the EIB in favour of STMicroelectronics, a leading semiconductor manufacturer with a strong footprint in Europe including Italy, France and Malta and serving the automotive, industrial, personal electronics, and communication infrastructure markets.

Since 1994, the Bank has supported nine projects with ST, resulting in approximately €4.2 billion of financing. This new operation will help support ST’s investment programme in innovative semiconductor technologies and devices in Italy and France, where the company operates both research and development and high-volume manufacturing. About 60% of the agreement is focused on high-volume manufacturing capabilities, including the key sites of Catania, Agrate and Crolles, while the remaining 40% is focused on R&D.

“Europe’s ability to lead in semiconductor innovation is vital for our competitiveness, resilience and climate goals. This agreement reflects the EIB’s commitment to supporting strategic industries that enable the green and digital transitions and strengthen Europe’s technological sovereignty,” said Gelsomina Vigliotti, EIB Vice-President

“ST continues to be committed to strengthening Europe’s semiconductor ecosystem, and this significant loan from EIB aims at bolstering our efforts in R&D for differentiated technologies and high-volume manufacturing across our sites in Italy and France”, said Jean-Marc Chery, President and CEO of STMicroelectronics. “ST’s longstanding collaboration with the EIB underscores our commitment to ensuring European technology leadership in the global semiconductor market.”

“Semiconductors are at the heart of modern economies, powering everything from electric vehicles to digital infrastructure. By financing ST’s investments in research and advanced manufacturing, we are helping Europe secure critical technologies and create high-skilled jobs for the future,” added EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle.

The agreement announced today follows last week’s visit by a high-level EIB delegation, led by Vice-Presidents Gelsomina Vigliotti and Ambroise Fayolle, to ST’s facility in Catania, a state-of-the-art plant covering the full Silicon Carbide (SiC) value chain and representing a key element of the EU Bank’s financing.

Background information

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security. All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Fostering market integration and mobilising investment, the Group supported a record of over €100 billion in new investment for Europe’s energy security in 2024 and mobilised €110 billion in growth capital for startups, scale-ups and European pioneers. Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower than the EU average.

High-quality, up-to-date photos of our headquarters for media use are available here.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things. We are on track to be carbon neutral in all direct and indirect emissions (scopes 1 and 2), product transportation, business travel, and employee commuting emissions (our scope 3 focus), and to achieve our 100% renewable electricity sourcing goal by the end of 2027.