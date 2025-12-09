Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

Greek firms continue to invest, innovate and expand internationally despite challenges, EIB Investment Survey shows

9 December 2025
  • Greek firms maintain innovation levels comparable to the European average, with further opportunities to develop advanced digital technologies.
  • 81% of Greek firms engage in international trade, significantly above the EU average.
  • Companies are actively reducing carbon emissions through measures such as recycling, sustainable transport, and energy efficiency initiatives.

The EIB Investment Survey 2025 – Greece shows that Greek firms remain resilient and optimistic, despite geopolitical and economic challenges.

According to the survey:

  • 76% of firms invested in the past financial year, slightly below the EU average (86%).
  • 14% expect investment to increase in the current year, above the EU average (4%).
  • 73% of investments were directed to tangible assets, while 7% went to Research & Development, in line with EU averages.

“Greek firms demonstrate remarkable resilience and adaptability in a complex economic environment. They continue to invest, innovate, and strengthen their international competitiveness. The EIB will continue to support Greek companies as they advance the green and digital transition,” said EIB Vice-President Yannis Tsakiris.

International Engagement and Resilience

81% of Greek firms participate in international trade, with manufacturing firms (93%) and large enterprises (91%) leading the way. Despite changes in customs regulations, tariffs, and certification requirements, Greek firms continue to adapt effectively and expand their global footprint.

Climate Action and Resilience

  • 63% of firms report exposure to physical climate risks, yet 51% do not expect immediate effects from stricter environmental standards, higher than the EU average (37%). Specifically:
  • 28% have developed climate adaptation strategies
  • 38% have invested in energy efficiency measures
  • 84% have implemented carbon-reduction initiatives, including recycling (63%), sustainable transport (52%), and energy efficiency measures (52%)
  • 58% have conducted energy audits, while 33% have set greenhouse gas reduction targets

Innovation and Digital Transformation

30% of Greek firms invest in new products, processes, or services, close to the EU average (32%). Adoption of digital technologies stands at 56% (EU 77%), while generative AI adoption reaches 19% among SMEs and 27% among large firms, primarily for internal processes and sales/marketing functions.

“The survey shows that Greek firms are investing, but challenges remain. Turning the green and digital transition into an opportunity for growth and resilience is now the priority, said EIB Chief Economist Debora Revoltella.

Investment Barriers and Financing

Greek firms identify high energy costs (92%), lack of skilled staff (90%), uncertainty about the future (90%), and regulatory burdens (89%) as their main investment obstacles. Financial constraints affect 13.5% of firms, above the EU average (6.1%). Most firms (73%) fund their investments primarily from internal resources, while 27% benefit from policy support, exceeding the EU average (16%).

Gender Equality in Business

In Greece, 34% of firms have at least 40% women in senior management positions, while 22% have majority female ownership. Both figures surpass EU averages, reflecting significant progress in promoting gender diversity and inclusion in business leadership.

Για περισσότερες πληροφορίες: https://www.eib.org/en/publications/20250218-econ-eibis-2025-greece

Background information

About the EIB

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world. 

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.   

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.   

Fostering market integration and mobilising investment, the Group supported a record of over €100 billion in new investment for Europe’s energy security in 2024 and mobilised €110 billion in growth capital for startups, scale-ups and European pioneers.Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower than the EU average. 

Kontakt

Elizabeth Zitouniati

Press Office

Referenz

2025-498-EN

Teilen

Tags

  • surveys
  • investment
Show more Show less

More press releases
9 December 2025

Italy: EIB invests €70 million in Scalapay to accelerate technological innovation in Europe

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €70 million Scale-Up Debt financing agreement with Scalapay, an Italian fintech founded in 2019 and now among Europe’s leading players in the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) sector.

Fintech TechEU Digital and telecoms Technology InvestEU Management committee Gelsomina VIGLIOTTI Italy European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Capital Markets Union
9 December 2025

EIB report: Maltese firms show confidence and strong investment momentum

Maltese firms are among the most optimistic and dynamic in the European Union, according to the latest results of the European Investment Bank Investment Survey (EIBIS). The Malta overview – which is available here – shows that the net balance of Maltese firms that expect to increase investment is far above the EU average (37% vs 4%), reflecting strong confidence in the country’s economic environment and business prospects.

Climate Climate action Surveys Management committee Investment Marek Mora Malta European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social and territorial cohesion
9 December 2025

Austrian firms push ahead on green and digital investment

According to the European Investment Bank Austrian firms remain highly active investors despite a weaker outlook, with 90% actively investing, above the EU average, with a growing focus on replacing and upgrading existing capacity rather than expanding it.