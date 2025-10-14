Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

Vice-President Vigliotti highlights EIB support for agricultural development at FAO World Food Forum and unveils new financing for Sub-Saharan Africa’s private sector

14 October 2025
EIB
  • EIB Vice-President Vigliotti underlines the bank’s global support for sustainable and resilient food systems, with a focus on developing countries
  • EIB lends $110 million to ETC Group to modernize processing plants, storage and transport infrastructure across Sub-Saharan Africa
  • The investment will strengthen agricultural competitiveness, climate resilience, and livelihoods for smallholders

At the World Food Forum in Rome, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti reaffirmed during her keynote speech the bank’s commitment to strengthening agriculture worldwide, with a particular focus on low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

“Agriculture is at the heart of global development,” said EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti. “The way we produce, distribute, and finance food will determine not only food security but also climate resilience, economic growth, and the livelihoods of millions of people. The EIB plays a key role to support this transformation.”

Since 1965, when the EIB approved its first loan to support agriculture outside Europe, the Bank has financed more than 3,000 agricultural projects beyond the EU, for a total of over €85 billion — with more than 80% of this volume committed in the past decade, reflecting the Bank’s growing focus on agricultural development and food security.

This approach is reinforced through close cooperation with Rome-based UN agencies - FAO, IFAD, and WFP. Joint projects blend financial capacity with technical expertise, ensuring impact even in fragile and low-capacity contexts. For example, a landmark €500 million loan to IFAD, is already scaling rural development and food security in over 70 countries across geographies, with a focus on Sub-Saharan Africa. Moreover, at the Financing for Development (FfD4) summit in Seville in July, the EIB also deepened its collaboration with FAO and WFP through new Memorandum of Understanding.

EIB lends $110 million to ETC Group (ETG) to strengthen agricultural development across Sub-Saharan Africa.

On the margins of the World Food Forum, Vice-President Vigliotti signed a major financing agreement with ETG, one of Africa’s leading agribusiness supply chain players. The $110 million loan will support modernisation of processing plants of commodities such as cashew and soy, as well as essential, storage, and transport infrastructure in Sub-Saharan Africa, including in Mozambique, Malawi, Benin, Zambia, Tanzania, and Uganda. The project also supports ETG’s Farmer Extension Services (FES) program that is in line with its long-standing commitment towards promoting sustainable agriculture. These include training and technical assistance programs to support technology and knowledge transfer to smallholder farmers, as well as community-based initiatives to help farmers improve yields and adopt sustainable practices.

The initiative stands as one of the largest EIB Global financing operations for the private sector in Africa in recent years and reflects the bank’s ambition to build long-term partnerships that boost competitiveness, foster climate resilience, and improve livelihoods across the continent.

“This partnership with ETG shows how targeted private-sector engagement, supported by EIB Global, can deliver real change,” added EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti. “By unlocking sustainable investment, we are helping smallholder farmers and rural communities build a more resilient future.”

Paul van Spaendonk, ETG Chief Treasury Officer, welcomed the new agreement: “This significant financing will accelerate our efforts to enhance agricultural competitiveness and food security across Sub-Saharan Africa. With this facility, we can drive impactful projects of varying sizes under a single umbrella, reaching more communities, more quickly.”

Background information

About EIB Global

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives.  

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance, and a key partner of Global Gateway. EIB Global aims to support 100 billion of investment by the end of 2027 — around one-third of the overall target of this EU initiative. Within Team Europe, EIB Global fosters strong, focused partnerships alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to people, companies and institutions through offices across the world. High-quality, up-to-date photos of the organisation’s headquarters for media use are available here.

About ETG

ETG has developed into a global player with a presence in more than 45 countries, spanning 6 continents.  The Group has a diverse portfolio of expertise across various industries, encompassing agricultural inputs, chemicals, logistics, processing, food and food ingredients, energy, metals, technology and supply chain optimization. Over 9 000 employees contribute every day to achieve its vision and purpose, and live its values of Respect, Integrity, Pursuit of Excellence, Leadership and Meritocracy. ETG’s verticals are structured in a manner to emphasize focus and optimize strategic growth opportunities.  ETG adapts and grows responsibly as a diversified enterprise, creating a sustainable future for all its stakeholders.

Vice-President Vigliotti highlights EIB support for agricultural development at FAO World Food Forum and unveils new financing for Sub-Saharan Africa’s private sector
Vice-President Vigliotti highlights EIB support for agricultural development at FAO World Food Forum and unveils new financing for Sub-Saharan Africa’s private sector
Vice-President Vigliotti highlights EIB support for agricultural development at FAO World Food Forum and unveils new financing for Sub-Saharan Africa’s private sector
©EIB
Download original
Vice-President Vigliotti highlights EIB support for agricultural development at FAO World Food Forum and unveils new financing for Sub-Saharan Africa’s private sector
Vice-President Vigliotti highlights EIB support for agricultural development at FAO World Food Forum and unveils new financing for Sub-Saharan Africa’s private sector
Vice-President Vigliotti highlights EIB support for agricultural development at FAO World Food Forum and unveils new financing for Sub-Saharan Africa’s private sector
©EIB
Download original

Related pages

Kontakt

Lorenzo Squintani

Harriet Kwamboka

Press Office

Referenz

2025-386-EN

Teilen

Tags

  • management committee
  • Sustainability
  • Gelsomina VIGLIOTTI
Show more Show less

More press releases
14 October 2025

EIB Global joins forces with India Energy Transition Fund to drive $300 million in sustainable growth in India

The European Investment Bank’s development arm, EIB Global, is investing up to $60 million in the India Energy Transition Fund, a new greenfield infrastructure fund that will accelerate private capital investment in sustainable infrastructure and support decarbonisation efforts in India. It is the country’s first energy transition fund managed by a domestic fund manager. The announcement was made today in New Delhi by EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer and CEO of EAAA Alternatives Subahoo Chordia.

Management committee Nicola Beer Sustainability India Asia and the Pacific Global development Climate and environment Energy
14 October 2025

The EIB Group at IMF/World Bank Group Meetings: Defending the multilateral rules-based order for a safer more prosperous world

The European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group) is participating in the Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund this week in Washington D.C.

Ambroise FAYOLLE Management committee Nadia Calviño Global development
13 October 2025

Global Gateway Forum: EU enhances support to ASEAN Power Grid development

Today, the European Union has announced its increased support for sustainable energy connectivity in Southeast Asia. In a partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and international actors, the EU will scale up its engagement in the ASEAN Power Grid development in a Team Europe approach, bringing together the EU, its Member States, development finance institutions and private sector to maximise impact. To mark this commitment, the EU, European partners and the Asian Development Bank signed a Joint Declaration of Intent to advance the ASEAN Power Grid. 