The fight against climate change requires collective action — from governments, institutions, businesses and individuals. A good understanding of the climate challenge is essential for people to make informed choices. To assess the public’s understanding of climate change in Slovenia, the sixth edition of the EIB Climate Survey focuses on people’s knowledge of climate change in three key areas: definitions and causes, consequences, and solutions. Participants answered 12 questions and were ranked on a scale of 0 to 10, with 10 indicating the highest level of knowledge. With over 30 000 respondents across 35 countries, including the EU Member States, the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Japan, India and Canada, the EIB Climate Survey provides valuable insights into people’s overall understanding of climate change.
Key findings
- Slovenian respondents scored 6.44/10, placing them slightly above the EU average of 6.37/10, in a knowledge test on the causes and consequences of climate change and solutions to address it. Finland leads the scoreboard with 7.22/10, followed by Luxembourg (7.19/10) and Sweden (6.96/10).
- Overall knowledge gaps: Slovenes are aware of the causes and consequences of climate change but there is room for improvement in their knowledge about solutions. Similarly to the findings in most EU countries, a large share of Slovenian respondents did not know that reducing speed limits on roads (83%) or better insulating buildings (63%) can help combat climate change.
How well do people understand the causes of climate change?
The first sub-index focuses on the definition and causes of climate change. In this area, Slovenes scored below the EU average (6.95/10 compared to 7.21/10).
- While most Slovenian respondents (56%) selected the correct definition for climate change (“A long-term shift in global climate patterns”), this is however the lowest correct answer rate for this question in the European Union (where the average is 71%, 15 percentage points above). Meanwhile, only 8% wrongly believe that climate change is a hoax.
- More than three-quarters of Slovenes (77%) are aware that the main causes of climate change are human activities such as deforestation, agriculture, industry and transport. Meanwhile, nearly a quarter of the respondents believe otherwise (14% thinking it is caused by extreme natural phenomena, such as volcanic eruptions and heatwaves, and 9% believing that climate change is caused by the ozone hole).
- When asked about the three biggest greenhouse gas emitters worldwide, most Slovenes (76%) correctly selected the United States, China and India.
How aware are people of the consequences of climate change?
When asked about the consequences of climate change, Slovenes scored 8.12/10, far exceeding the EU average (7.65/10).
- 86% (4 percentage points above the EU average) know that it has a negative impact on human health (for example, it can lead to an increase in air pollutants such as ground-level ozone and particulate matter).
- 87% also correctly said that climate change is worsening world hunger by affecting crop yields due to extreme weather.
- Regarding the impact of climate change on sea levels, 80% of Slovenes correctly said that the global sea level is rising (9 percentage points above the EU average) and only a fifth (20%) got it wrong: more specifically, 8% of respondents said that it is falling and 12% said that climate change has no specific impact on the sea level.
- The impact of climate change on migration, with increased forced displacement worldwide, is clear for over two-thirds of Slovenian respondents (70%).
Knowledge of how to combat climate change varies
In the last sub-index, Slovenian respondents scored 4.25/10, in line with the EU average of 4.25/10 but still indicating significantly less knowledge of actions that can help mitigate climate change compared to the other two areas investigated. This highlights a general trend across EU countries, with most of them receiving low scores in this area.
- Most Slovenes (72%) know that using recyclable products can help mitigate climate change.
- 68% also correctly said that using public transport instead of an individual car is a step in the right direction.
- But only a third (37%, 7 percentage points below the EU average) seem to know that better insulating buildings can also help.
- For now, less than half of respondents (47%) are aware that buying new clothes less frequently is a way to fight climate change.
- Very few respondents (17%, 9 percentage points below the EU average) seem to know that reducing the speed limit on roads would help as well.
- Finally, most Slovenes are unaware of the significant CO2 emissions related to digital usage, with only 8% saying that watching fewer videos online can help tackle climate change.
- Half (51%) were able to correctly define an individual’s carbon footprint as “the total amount of greenhouse gas emissions emitted by a person in a year.”
As the EU's financing arm, the EIB is investing in major projects in Slovenia that are supporting major infrastructure projects for sustainable transport and energy. In 2023, the EIB reached important milestones in its operations in Slovenia, approving and signing key projects to enhance the country's infrastructure. Among the major operations signed was the financing of a strategic railway project in the country, the Divača-Koper Second Rail Track, with a €250 million loan – highlighting the EIB's commitment to strategic infrastructure development and cleaner transport, which contributes to reducing CO2 emissions. In the energy sector, the EIB's collaboration with regional companies in the electricity distribution sector demonstrates our support to strengthen the electricity grid, which is a key enabler of the energy transition.
EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris: “Climate change can only be limited if we work together. It is important to identify and address the knowledge gaps found in the EIB Climate Survey. At the EIB, we provide financing to fight climate change, but we also recognise our role in contributing to the debate and education around the issue. Education is a powerful tool for change. We are committed to complementing our financing with initiatives that promote climate awareness and knowledge. This is how we build a sustainable future that leaves no one behind.”
Background information
Data and methodology
The survey methodology, questionnaire and full dataset can be downloaded here.
