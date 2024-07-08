The fight against climate change requires collective action — from governments, institutions, businesses and individuals. A good understanding of the climate challenge is essential for people to make informed choices. To assess the public’s understanding of climate change in Latvia, the sixth edition of the EIB Climate Survey focuses on people’s knowledge of climate change in three key areas: definitions and causes, consequences, and solutions. Participants answered 12 questions and were ranked on a scale of 0 to 10, with 10 indicating the highest level of knowledge. With over 30 000 respondents across 35 countries, including the EU Member States, the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Japan, India and Canada, the EIB Climate Survey provides valuable insights into people’s overall understanding of climate change.
Key findings
- Latvians rank 23rd in the EU27 (score of 5.92/10), placing them below the EU average of 6.37/10, according to the EIB survey. Finland leads the scoreboard with 7.22/10, followed by Luxembourg (7.19/10) and Sweden (6.96/10). Latvia ranks immediately after Hungary and ahead of Poland in a knowledge test on the causes and consequences of climate change and solutions to address it.
- Overall knowledge gaps: Latvians are mostly aware of the causes and consequences of climate change but there is room for improvement in their knowledge about solutions. Similarly to the findings in most EU countries, a large share of Latvian respondents did not know that reducing speed limits on roads (90%) or better insulating buildings (67%) can help combat climate change.
How well do people understand the causes of climate change?
The first sub-index focuses on the definition and causes of climate change. In this area, Latvians scored below the EU average (6.5/10 compared to 7.21/10), ranking 24th in the European Union.
- When it came to defining climate change, most Latvian respondents (59%, but 12 percentage points below the EU average) selected the correct definition (“A long-term shift in global climate patterns”). However, 13% believe that climate change is a hoax, which is the highest rate of climate change deniers in the European Union (more than twice the EU average of 6%).
- More than two-thirds (69%) are also aware that the main causes of climate change are human activities such as deforestation, agriculture, industry and transport. Meanwhile, nearly a third of the respondents believe otherwise (23% thinking it is caused by extreme natural phenomena, such as volcanic eruptions and heatwaves, and 8% believing that climate change is caused by the ozone hole).
- When asked about the three biggest greenhouse gas emitters worldwide, most Latvians (68%) correctly selected the United States, China and India. However, one-third (32%) of respondents do not know that China is among the top three emitters on the planet, topping the list by far.
How aware are people of the consequences of climate change?
When asked about the consequences of climate change, Latvians scored 7.36/10 (ranking 19th in the European Union), albeit slightly below the EU average (7.65/10).
- 81% know that it has a negative impact on human health (for example, it can lead to an increase in air pollutants such as ground-level ozone and particulate matter).
- 85% also correctly said that climate change is worsening world hunger by affecting crop yields due to extreme weather.
- Regarding the impact of climate change on sea levels, 65% of Latvians correctly said that the global sea level is rising, but over a third (35%) got it wrong: more specifically, 12% of respondents said that it is falling and 23% said that climate change has no specific impact on the sea level (8 percentage points above the EU average).
- The impact of climate change on migration, with increased forced displacement worldwide, is clear for most Latvian respondents (64%). However, over a third of respondents (36%) were unaware of the impact on migration.
Knowledge of how to combat climate change varies
In the last sub-index, Latvian respondents scored 3.91/10 (below the EU average of 4.25/10), indicating significantly less knowledge of actions that can help mitigate climate change compared to the other two areas investigated. This highlights a general trend across EU countries, with most of them receiving low scores in this area. This score places Latvia 22nd out of 27 EU countries.
- Most Latvians (63%, but 9 percentage points below the EU average) know that using recyclable products can help mitigate climate change.
- 55% (but 10 percentage points below the EU average) also correctly said that using public transport instead of an individual car is a step in the right direction (45% however do not seem to be aware of this fact).
- But only a minority (33%, 11 percentage points below the EU average) seem to know that better insulating buildings can help address the climate emergency.
- For now, about a third of respondents (35%) are aware that buying new clothes less frequently is a way to mitigate climate change.
- Very few respondents (10%, 16 percentage points below the EU average) seem to know that reducing the speed limit on roads would help too.
- Finally, most Latvians are unaware of the significant impact that digital usage has on climate change, with only 5% saying that watching fewer videos online can help to mitigate it.
- Like in most countries in Europe, only a minority of Latvians (38%) were able to correctly define an individual’s carbon footprint as “the total amount of greenhouse gas emissions emitted by a person in a year.”
As the EU's financing arm, the EIB is investing in key projects across Latvia to support the country's green transition. Recent examples include the first direct loan to a water company in Latvia, enabling major investments in the capital Riga. The EIB supported a multi-annual investment plan in the water and wastewater network, including the expansion of the water supply and sewerage system, increased water production and improvements to the sewerage network and water supply pipelines. The upgrades enabled citizens to enjoy a safer and cleaner environment, while reducing water consumption and leakages.
EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros: “Climate change can only be limited if we work together. It is important to identify and address the knowledge gaps found in the EIB Climate Survey. At the EIB, we provide financing to fight climate change, but we also recognise our role in contributing to the debate and education around the issue. Education is a powerful tool for change. We are committed to complementing our financing with initiatives that promote climate awareness and knowledge. This is how we build a sustainable future that leaves no one behind.”
