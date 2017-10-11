Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
As the world's biggest provider of climate finance, the European Investment Bank (EIB) is taking part in COP23, the annual meeting of global leaders and climate action specialists.

At the Bonn 2017 UN Climate Change Conference (6 - 17 November 2017) governments will come together to discuss the next steps after the 2015 Paris Agreement - a landmark climate change accord.

On this page, find out where the EU bank is at COP23 and what its delegation of experts led by EIB President Hoyer is doing - with updates of news and info throughout the conference.

Do you want to know how our climate finance expertise helps fighting climate change? Discover how we do it:

Climate action news

Join the EIB at COP23

Come and join us at the EIB/Luxembourg pavilion where delegates can learn more about our climate action activities.

The Bank will also share its unique expertise in a number of panel discussions and cooperates with different organisations to showcase their climate finance products. The EIB delegation to Bonn consists of high-level experts and officials, and is headed by EIB President Werner Hoyer and the Vice-President Jonathan Taylor, responsible for climate and environment.

Monday 6 November

  • How the world’s largest financier of climate action can help put the Paris Agreement into practice, EIB Pavilion (A.08-Bonn Zone),  2pm - 3pm
  • With EIB Vice-President for Climate, Jonathan Taylor

Tuesday 7 November

  • Green bonds anniversary event, EIB Pavilion, 1pm
  • With Eila Kreivi, EIB Director of Capital Markets and EIB experts
  • Key event showcasing projects and partners in and out of Europe, EIB Pavilion (A.08-Bonn Zone), 11am
  • With Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum,  Attorney General and Minister of Economy of Fiji, project promotors from Germany, Jordan, Fiji and Malawi as well as EIB experts

Thursday 9 November

  • Organised by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), IUCN Pavilion (C.05-Bonn Zone), 10am-11.30am
  • With EIB Head of Environment, Climate and Social Policy, Monica Scatasta
  • EU Pavilion (A.01-Bonn Zone), 12pm–1.30pm
  • With EIB Climate Action Expert, Nancy Saich
  • UN-organised event on Mainstreaming Climate Action in Financial Institutions, Meeting room 7, Bonn Zone, 3pm
  • With EIB Climate Action Expert, Nancy Saich and EIB Head of Environment, Climate and Social Policy, Monica Scatasta
  • EIB Pavilion (A.08-Bonn Zone), 5pm-7pm
  • With EIB Senior Investment Officer, Infrastructure Funds & Climate Action, Martin Berg

Friday 10 November

  • Announcement of a new water sector project, EIB Pavilion (A.08-Bonn Zone), 3.30pm
  • With Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, Attorney General and Minister of Economy of Fiji and EIB Vice-President, Ambroise Fayolle
  • Panel on Ocean Governance and Climate Action, EU Pavilion, Bonn Zone, 10am - 11.30am
  • With EIB Head of Environment, Climate and Social Policy, Monica Scatasta
  • EIB Pavilion (A.08-Bonn Zone), 12pm-2pm
  • With EIB Senior Investment Officer, Infrastructure Funds & Climate Action, Martin Berg
  • Room 1, Bonn Zone, 1.15pm-2.45pm
  • With EIB Head of Environment, Climate and Social Policy, Monica Scatasta

Saturday 11 November

  • Co-organised by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Bonn Zone, 10am-6.30pm
  • With EIB Vice-President, Jonathan Taylor in session 4.  Accessing financial resources and mobilizing financial institutions, Bonn Zone, Room 12, 1.15pm – 2.45pm
  • UNFCCC-organised event, Global Climate Action campus, Bonn Zone, 1.15pm-2.45pm
  • With Gerry Muscat, EIB Head of Urban Development
  • Launch of a White Paper in cooperation with China Green Finance Committee, EIB Pavilion (A.08-Bonn Zone), 12.30pm
  • With EIB Vice-President Jonathan Taylor, responsible for climate and environment, Dr Ma Jun, Chairman, Green Finance Committee of China Society for Finance and Banking and Professor Wang Yao, Deputy Secretary General, Green Finance Committee of China Society for Finance and Banking

Sunday 12 November

  • MPGCA Industry Day event, co-organised by the Climate and Clean Air Coalition, Room 12, Bonn zone, 3pm-4.30pm
  • With Patrick Dorvil, EIB Urban Development senior economist

Monday 13 November

  • EIB Pavilion (A.08-Bonn Zone), 9.30am-11am
  • With EIB Vice-President, Jonathan Taylor
  • Announcement of a new committment, EIB Pavilion (A.08-Bonn Zone), 11.15am
  • With the Caribbean Development Bank and EIB Vice-President, Jonathan Taylor and EIB Climate Action Expert, Nancy Saich 
  • EIB Pavilion (A.08-Bonn Zone), 6.30pm-8pm
  • With EIB Head of Environment, Climate and Social Policy, Monica Scatasta

Tuesday 14 November

  • Where stakeholders from government, business and finance will meet to discuss the business of climate change and the implementation of the Paris Agreement
  • With EIB Vice-President for Climate, Jonathan Taylor and Head of Climate Finance, Chris Knowles, Kameha Grand Bonn, 10am-5pm
  • EIB Pavilion (A.08-Bonn Zone), 10am-11am
  • With EIB Climate Action Expert, Nancy Saich and EIB Senior Investment Officer, Infrastructure Funds & Climate Action, Martin Berg
  • See the flyer for more information
  • Event on enhancing resilience in cities through nature-based solutions: technical solutions and financing options, EIB Pavilion (A.08-Bonn Zone), 1.30pm - 3pm
  • With EIB Head of Environment, Climate and Social Policy, Monica Scatasta, EIB Head of Urban Development, Gerry Muscat and Holger Robrecht, ICLEI - Local Governments for Sustainability, a city pioneering green infrastructure

Wednesday 15 November

  • Organised by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the Government of Sweden, Germany Pavilion, 12pm – 13pm
  • With EIB Senior Investment Officer, Infrastructure Funds & Climate Action, Martin Berg
  • Event with circular economy companies, EIB Pavilion (A.08-Bonn Zone), 1pm-2.30pm
  • With EIB Vice-President for Climate, Jonathan Taylor, EIB Innovation Finance Advisory Experts, Laura Busato and Arnold Verbeek, EIB Innovation specialist, Liesbet Goovaerts and the Luxembourg Minister for the Environment, Carole Dieschbourg
  • European Parliament Side Event at COP23, EU Pavilion, Bonn Conference Centre, 1:15pm-2:45pm
  • With EIB Vice-President, Jonathan Taylor
  • With EIB Vice-President for Climate, Jonathan Taylor and Head of Climate Finance, Chris Knowles, Kameha Grand Bonn, 10am-5pm

Thursday 16 November

  • With stakeholders from government, business and finance meeting to discuss the business of climate change and the implementation of the Paris Agreement
  • An event to help stock exchanges chart a path forward and discuss their contribution to climate goals, Rheinhotel Dreesen, 9:30am-6pm
  • With EIB President, Werner Hoyer, EIB Climate Action Expert, Nancy Saich, EIB Director General for Finance, Bertrand de Mazières, Luxembourg Minister of Economy, Pierre Gramegna and Minister of Environment, Carole Dieschbourg, including fund managers
  • Launch of a new fund to support energy efficiency and renewable energy investments in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, Palestine and Tunisia, EIB Pavilion (A.08-Bonn Zone), 10.30am – 11.15am
  • With the Luxembourgish Ministers for finance and environment and EIB President Hoyer and EIB Vice-President, Jonathan Taylor
  • See the flyer for more information

See the programme for COP23: http://newsroom.unfccc.int/cop-23-bonn/

Watch our COP23 videos

﻿Together on climate

The EIB is one of the largest providers of climate-related investment globally. Our unique experience of financing schemes around the world gets climate projects off the ground. However, the EIB cannot meet the challenge on its own. Cooperation with our partners is crucial. Together with other multilateral development banks we are committed to backing investment in transformational projects that cut emissions and address a changing climate.

No green, without blue

We are supporting adaptation, biodiversity and ecosystems. We want to increase the resilience of the ocean and coastal environments to dangers such as natural disasters or rising water due to climate change.
 

  • Jonathan Taylor, EIB Vice-President

The European Investment Bank supports investment around the world that strengthens conservation and enables more sustainable use of oceans and marine resources. This includes responding to the needs of Small Island Developing States to reduce vulnerability to a changing climate and supporting schemes that reduce pollution and contribute to development of a sustainable blue economy.

Discover how we do it:

11 October 2017

Green ships on the blue

Shippers are investing in scrubbers, better blades and sleeker boats to clean up sea and air.
Water Transport Loans Water, wastewater management Shipping Climate Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
28 October 2016

Small islands, big impact

Salaheddine Mezouar, president of the UN climate treaties conference COP22, says the event, which takes place in Morocco in November, will allow “the voices of the most vulnerable countries to climate change [to be] heard, in particular African countries and island states.”
Institutional Partners Climate Small islands United Nations Climate Climate and environment
17 October 2017

How the Dutch keep their heads above water

The Netherlands work hard to maintain its ingenious network of dikes, barriers and sluices under the increasing pressure of climate change.
Flood protection Forestry Bioeconomy Environment Water, wastewater management The Netherlands European Union Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment
1 March 2017

Prosthetic limbs from a 3D printer

A Dutch company supports a lifeline for amputees in the developing world
Circular economy Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment

Sustainable cities

The unprecedented growth of cities, especially in emerging economies and developing countries, require increased investments in projects that protect the environment our children will live in and help to combat climate change.

The EU bank supports cities which want to become environmentally friendly, climate resilient and compact.

Find out how we do it:

3 March 2017

A blueprint for turning a city green

Essen was a byword for industrial pollution. But in 2017 it has been named European Green Capital. Here's the German city's secret of this recipe for an environmental revolution
Infrastructure Urban development Water, wastewater management Germany European Union Infrastructure Climate and environment Social infrastructure
18 April 2016

Energy efficiency: Pullovers for old condos

The Investment Plan for Europe helps Énergies POSIT’IF renovate thousands of apartments in the Paris region for energy efficiency
InvestEU Energy efficiency EFSI impact France European Union Climate and environment Energy
28 March 2017

Tuk-tuks and metros

The new Lucknow Metro will change the way millions of people move—and breathe—in one of the most populated Indian cities
Infrastructure Urban development Transport Public transport India Asia and the Pacific Infrastructure Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
21 July 2017

Once upon a time there was a wastewater treatment plant…

Aéris will not be a wastewater treatment plant like any other. France’s first net positive energy wastewater treatment plant will treat wastewater and produce energy at the same time.
Water, wastewater management France European Union Climate Climate and environment
22 March 2017

Urban development gets on the agenda

The UK remade industrial inner cities in the 1980s as vibrant urban centres—a strategy that has been taken up all over Europe
Infrastructure Urban development Institutional Wales History in 6 projects United Kingdom Infrastructure Social infrastructure

Clean power, green finance

Through its universal adoption, the Paris deal has given confidence to investors that rapid scaling up of all sorts of climate finance is inevitable. What we need now is ratification, implementation… and increased ambition.
 

  • Jonathan Taylor, Vice-President of the EIB

Energy efficiency is now widely recognised as one of the most economical ways of addressing climate change and many countries have established energy efficiency targets. The EIB finances development, construction and operation of renewable energy projects and installation of energy efficiency measures. The objective is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve energy access and to catalyse private sector funding for climate investment.

Our stories

6 November 2017

A Creative Light: Ouarzazate stories

Eight creative writers went to the desert with no instructions, except to write something amazing. They did.
Infrastructure Morocco Southern Neighbourhood Climate Infrastructure Climate and environment
21 October 2018

A world of clean energy

Watch how green energy projects in four continents are paving the way towards a more sustainable future.
sLaKTQGqOHA
Climate Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment
6 November 2017

What is environmental finance?

Coinciding with the start of the 23rd  annual UN Climate Change conference of the parties (COP) in Bonn, Germany, ‘A Dictionary of Finance’ discusses how to turn nature from a charity case into a sustainable asset class.
Environment Climate Conservation Climate Climate and environment

