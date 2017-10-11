As the world's biggest provider of climate finance, the European Investment Bank (EIB) is taking part in COP23, the annual meeting of global leaders and climate action specialists.

At the Bonn 2017 UN Climate Change Conference (6 - 17 November 2017) governments will come together to discuss the next steps after the 2015 Paris Agreement - a landmark climate change accord.

On this page, find out where the EU bank is at COP23 and what its delegation of experts led by EIB President Hoyer is doing - with updates of news and info throughout the conference.

