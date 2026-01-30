Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
The EIB Group in numbers

2025 highlights

€100 billion financing for high-impact projects

The European Investment Bank Group signed €100 billion of new financing for high-impact projects in areas including energy security, defence, innovation and climate action in 2025.

Our priorities

€57  billion

to support green finance

€42.8  billion

for Europe's social and territorial cohesion

€32.9  billion

for energy security

€22.4 billion

to support Europe’s innovators from idea to IPO and from lab to leadership

€20.6 billion

for more sustainable cities and regions

€17.8 billion

to support small businesses and mid-caps

€10.3 billion

to reinforce Europe's social infrastructure

€7.7 billion

for agriculture and the bioeconomy

€4 billion

for Europe's security and defence

2025

A year of achievements for the EIB Group

  • Financing for energy security rose to a record €11.6 billion in 2025, backing almost half of Europe’s total investment in grids, and around a third of the total energy transition investment.
  • Biggest ever financing programme for startups, scaleups and tech infrastructure consolidates EIB Group’s position as cornerstone of EU’s venture capital ecosystem.
  • Financing for security and defence investments quadrupled to reach nearly 5% of EIB Group’s annual EU business.
  • Financing for housing innovation, renovation and new construction rose by 50%, while more than half of EIB Group’s EU financing went to projects in cohesion regions.  
  • The EIB Group also deployed more than €9 billion for its Global operations, building win-win global partnerships anchoring Europe as a trusted partner in a changing world.

More impact on the ground

Our 2025 operations will result into tangible benefits for people all over the world, from safer drinking water to better health and education services.

Enough renewable energy to power 17.9 million households

That’s about 1 in every 11 households in the EU

297.4 million additional passenger trips on public transport

Roughly the number of trips taken annually on the Amsterdam metro

18.4 million people with better health services

That’s almost the entire population of Romania benefiting from better health services

32 million people with safer drinking water and improved sanitation

Comparable to more than twice the population of Belgium

215,900 ha of afforested land and restored forests

That's the equivalent to Luxembourg

399,500 students in better schools and universities

That’s nearly one‑third of Estonia’s entire population

54,600 people

living in new affordable and renovated homes

9.2 million people

with improved sanitation

18.5 million people

facing reduced exposure to drought risk

Discover more about our impact on GDP and jobs  

EIB Group financing

The EIB Group includes the European Investment Bank and the European Investment Fund. The EIB is one of the world’s largest multilateral borrowers and lenders and the EIF supports small businesses by improving their access to finance in Europe and a number of non-EU countries.

€76.6 billion

of EIB financing inside the EU

€9 billion

of EIB financing outside the EU **

€15.7 billion

of EIF financing

Powering Europe: The EIB Group 2025 Activity Report

EIB

The year 2025 marked a milestone for the EIB Group, which reached a historic €100 billion in new financing. As a cornerstone of the European project, backed by the unified vision of its 27 shareholders, the Group increased its relevance and strategic focus, prioritising investments that contribute to competitiveness and security, aiming to promote shared prosperity and democratic values, across Europe and around the world.

Read the report  

EIB Global: Financing across the globe

In a turbulent year, EIB Global invested about €9 billion globally, with nearly half going to the world’s most vulnerable countries. We have reached our €100 billion investment mobilisation goal for the EU Global Gateway initiative – well ahead of the 2027 deadline.


In 2025, we financed a record €1.5 billion, guaranteed by the EU for Ukraine Fund and the European Union’s Ukraine facility. Since the start of the war, we have provided more than €4 billion for Ukraine’s most urgent needs, including municipal services, water management, energy security and small businesses. This has been used in part to keep the power on in homes and communities by strengthening Ukraine’s energy resilience. From the EU border to the frontlines, we are working on more than 500 projects in over 150 communities across the country.

 

€9 billion

for investments outside of the EU

€1.5 billion

over €4 billion aid to Ukraine since the start of the war

* All figures are unaudited and provisional, refer to signatures and are for the EIB Group unless otherwise specified.
** This figure includes EIB Global’s engagement in mid and low-income countries, as well as EFTA countries and the UK.

The EIB Group total financing figure excludes a small overlap due to joint engagements of the EIB and the EIF.