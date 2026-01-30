The EIB Group in numbers

In a turbulent year, EIB Global invested about €9 billion globally, with nearly half going to the world’s most vulnerable countries. We have reached our €100 billion investment mobilisation goal for the EU Global Gateway initiative – well ahead of the 2027 deadline.

In 2025, we financed a record €1.5 billion, guaranteed by the EU for Ukraine Fund and the European Union’s Ukraine facility. Since the start of the war, we have provided more than €4 billion for Ukraine’s most urgent needs, including municipal services, water management, energy security and small businesses. This has been used in part to keep the power on in homes and communities by strengthening Ukraine’s energy resilience. From the EU border to the frontlines, we are working on more than 500 projects in over 150 communities across the country.