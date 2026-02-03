JAMAICA CONNECTIVITY EXPANSION

Référence: 20250682

Date de publication: 2 mars 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

ROCK MOBILE LTD

The project relates to the acquisition and deployment of a 4G wireless network in the Kingston metropolitan area and other surrounding parishes to provide fixed wireless access services. The network will be composed of a 4G evolved packet core and around 100 Radio access network nodes that will be installed at existing sites managed by a tower company, as well as the necessary transmission elements, service platforms, information systems, and other ancillary systems and services.

Objectifs

By supporting a new entrant into the Jamaican broadband market, the operation's objective is to stimulate competition, which would result in improved service quality, affordability and digital inclusion by extending broadband coverage.

Secteur(s)

Télécom - Information et communication

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 4 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 29 million

Aspects environnementaux

As per the assessment performed within the EU, where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or the equivalent national regulation will be verified during appraisal.

Passation des marchés

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's guide to procurement.

Statut

À l'examen - 3/02/2026