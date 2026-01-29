PETROBRAZI GREEN HYDROGEN PRODUCTION

Date de publication: 11 février 2026
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierOMV PETROM SA
Lieu
Description
The project concerns the construction and operation, as well as the grid connection works, of two electrolysers (20MW and 35MW) for green hydrogen production to be supplied to the Promoter's refinery, in Prahova County, Romania.
Objectifs
The aim is to produce hydrogen from electrolysis based on renewable electricity capacity, aiming to align with the EU Taxonomy requirements. The project will contribute to the national and EU renewable energy targets in the transport sector as well as tthe objectives of the country's National Hydrogen Strategy and Action Plan.
Secteur(s)
- Industrie - Industrie manufacturière
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 168 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 243 million
Aspects environnementaux
Production, storage and pipeline transport of hydrogen fall under Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. The project underwent an EIA process, which has now been concluded. Hydrogen production needs to be aligned with the sustainability of relevant EU directives and regulations, incl. the threshold for substantial contribution to climate mitigation, set by the EU Taxonomy.
Passation des marchés
The project will be operating without exclusive or special rights within the meaning of the EU Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC c.q. 2014/25/EU hence private sector procurement procedures apply.
Statut
À l'examen - 29/01/2026
