NORDLB INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK LOAN

Référence: 20250367
Date de publication: 11 octobre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

NORDDEUTSCHE LANDESBANK GIROZENTRALE

Lieu

Description

The Intermediated Framework Loan to NordLB will finance energy infrastructure projects, including electrical grid expansion, battery storage, and district heating. Support is also available for projects in other EU countries.

Objectifs

The aim is to finance energy-related projects, such as electrical grid expansion, battery storage, and district heating. The initiative contributes to the EU’s energy objectives and helps tackle climate change.

Secteur(s)

  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 125 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 250 million

Aspects environnementaux

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen - 27/06/2025

Milestone
À l'examen

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Allemagne Autriche Énergie