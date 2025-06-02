BVG ELECTRIC BUS DEPOTS BERLIN

Référence: 20240250

Date de publication: 24 juillet 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

BERLINER VERKEHRSBETRIEBE (BVG) AOER

The project will finance the construction of a new electric bus depot and the conversion of two existing bus depots into electric bus depots in the metropolitan area of Berlin.

Objectifs

The Promoter is the "Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe" (BVG), the Public Sector Entity (PSE, or "Anstalt öffentlichen Rechts") that is in charge of the public transport system in the city of Berlin. In 1994, the BVG was transformed into an institution under public law; since then, it has been 100% owned and controlled by the State of Berlin. The strong control exerted by the Land Berlin over BVG is also underlined by the explicit recognition of the public mission pursued by BVG. The Land has strong influence on governance and regulatory aspects as it decides and sets the tariffs according to the regulatory framework. BVG operates the buses, trams and underground in the city of Berlin as a monopolist based on a public service contract with the city. This is an essential public service and in turn a compulsory responsibility of the Land. BVG is one of the largest public transport operators of Germany.

Secteur(s)

Transports - Transports et entreposage

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 200 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 480 million

Aspects environnementaux

Based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group environmental and social policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal. Climate adaptation and flooding will be reviewed during appraisal.

Passation des marchés

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, (Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.

Statut

À l'examen - 2/06/2025