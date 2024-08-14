JELENIA GORA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

Date de publication: 21 mai 2024
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierMIASTO JELENIA GÓRA
Lieu
Description
The framework loan will co-finance eligible multi-sector schemes in Jelenia Gora (Poland), in line with the City's urban development strategy. This is a sub-operation under the Silesia Sustainable Development Programme Loan (2021-0206).
Objectifs
The aim is to contribute to the modernisation of municipal public infrastructure, urban development and improved services.
Secteur(s)
- Aménagement urbain - Construction
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
not disclosed
Coût total (montant approximatif)
PLN 391 million (EUR 91 million)
Aspects environnementaux
The EIB will allocate its funds to eligible schemes that are environmentally sound. All schemes must comply with EU environmental legislation, as well as with the principles and standards of the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy.
Passation des marchés
The promoter is subject to the public procurement regime, hence it is required to ensure that the contracts for the project implementation will be tendered in accordance with the relevant National legislation and applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and when required.
Statut
Approuvé - 14/08/2024
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).