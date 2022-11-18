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ACCESS BANK PLC NIGERIA WOMEN & YOUTH GUARANTEE

Référence: 20200731
Date de publication: 24 février 2023

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

ACCESS BANK PLC

Lieu

Description

This facility provides a partial portfolio guarantee to the financial intermediary Access Bank to finance eligible investments undertaken by small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria. The focus of the facility is on SMEs owned or managed by female or young entrepreneurs as well as start-ups.

Objectifs

The primary objective is to enhance access to finance for SMEs with better terms and conditions, such as reduced collateral requirements and/or lower financing costs. The facility also contributes to alleviate the economic burden due to the COVID-19 outbreak, strengthening the economic resilience and creating job opportunities.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

not disclosed

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 50 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate. Access Bank PLC is in scope for EIB's Paris Alignment Framework (PATH) which supports counterparties on their pathways to align with the Paris Agreement.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Approuvé - 18/11/2022

Milestone
Approuvé
18 novembre 2022

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Nigéria Lignes de crédit