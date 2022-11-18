ACCESS BANK PLC NIGERIA WOMEN & YOUTH GUARANTEE

Référence: 20200731

Date de publication: 24 février 2023

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

ACCESS BANK PLC

This facility provides a partial portfolio guarantee to the financial intermediary Access Bank to finance eligible investments undertaken by small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria. The focus of the facility is on SMEs owned or managed by female or young entrepreneurs as well as start-ups.

Objectifs

The primary objective is to enhance access to finance for SMEs with better terms and conditions, such as reduced collateral requirements and/or lower financing costs. The facility also contributes to alleviate the economic burden due to the COVID-19 outbreak, strengthening the economic resilience and creating job opportunities.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

not disclosed

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 50 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate. Access Bank PLC is in scope for EIB's Paris Alignment Framework (PATH) which supports counterparties on their pathways to align with the Paris Agreement.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Approuvé - 18/11/2022