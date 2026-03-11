TECHEU WESTCONNECT FIBER ROLLOUT

Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for fibre rollout) do not fall under the Annexes of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EC. The related works have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during civil work constructions, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures. Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules. Only equipment from trusted vendors is expected to be procured for this project. Based on the available information, there should not be any exposure to high-risk vendors in the promoter's existing network infrastructure prior to the commencement of the project. This will be confirmed as part of the appraisal.