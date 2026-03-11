TECHEU WESTCONNECT FIBER ROLLOUT

Fiche récapitulative
The project concerns the design and rollout of a Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) Very High Capacity Network (VHCN) in western Germany. The investment will expand the promoter's existing footprint of approximately 950 000 homes passed (end 2025) by approximately 450 000 additional homes passed over the period 2026 to 2029, with around 300 000 new household connections expected. The rollout focuses mainly on non subsidised areas where households currently lack access to VHCN cable or FTTH broadband infrastructure. In addition to its retail commercial activities, the promoter will provide wholesale open access services to third party operators, thereby supporting competition and service diversity in the targeted areas.
The project contributes to the Public Policy Goal Innovation, Digital and Human Capital (IDHC) Digital Infrastructure and aligns with EIB's Strategic priority: Digitalisation and Technological Innovation (TechEU). The aim is to facilitate the deployment of Very High Capacity (VHC) broadband networks in underserved areas that currently lack fibre-based broadband coverage. As such, the investment supports the objectives of the Digital Decade Policy Programme and a secure and sustainable digital infrastructure that provides gigabit connectivity for all households until 2030. Furthermore, the project is consistent with the principles set out in the European Electronic Communications Code (EECC).
Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for fibre rollout) do not fall under the Annexes of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EC. The related works have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during civil work constructions, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures. Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be verified during appraisal.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules. Only equipment from trusted vendors is expected to be procured for this project. Based on the available information, there should not be any exposure to high-risk vendors in the promoter's existing network infrastructure prior to the commencement of the project. This will be confirmed as part of the appraisal.
Clause de non-responsabilité
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