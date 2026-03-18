TECH-EU ENI BIOREFINERY SANNAZZARO

Fiche récapitulative
The Project concerns the conversion of existing plants, part of the refinery located in Sannazzaro de' Burgondi (Italy) into a biorefinery to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), as well as HVO diesel, HVO naphtha and HVO LPG from similar non-food feedstocks.
The Project is a significant contributor to the EU Green Deal and the Fit for 55 package, aiming to decarbonize the transport sector in line with the Renewable Energy Directive (REDIII) requirements. By focusing on the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), the Project intends to replace part of fossil-based jet fuel, thereby decarbonizing the aviation sector and helping to meet the ReFuelEU Aviation regulation targets. Additionally, the facility's capability to produce biofuels extends beyond aviation to other transport segments, such as road and maritime transport, furthering the Project's impact on reducing emissions across multiple sectors. The Project also supports the RePowerEU objectives by bolstering the EU's capacity to produce clean alternatives to fossil fuels, thus reducing reliance on fossil fuel imports and enhancing overall energy security .
The Project is implemented by an experienced Promoter that has a strong experience in the biofuels sector, including in similar projects. The Project allows ENI Group to increase the share of low carbon fuels it produces, supporting the Company's shift towards sustainability. In fact, the Project will allow the partial conversion of the Sannazzaro refinery into a biorefinery site.
The produced Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) will deliver significant Greenhouse Gas (GHG) savings, in a hard to decarbonise sector as Aviation Aviation and, in alternative, HVO diesel production will bring an additional and immediate contribution to reducing emissions (calculated across the entire value chain) in the transport sector, including not only road, but also maritime, and rail transport. This will result in economic returns that are significantly higher than the financial returns.
The Bank's financial contribution is considered valuable to the client, as the EIB's offering is more favourable than other market alternatives under various dimensions (e.g. longer tenor, availability and grace periods, convertible or revisable rates). The EIB loan will further diversify the Borrower's financing sources, complementing those from commercial banks and the capital markets.
The Project will be appraised and monitored in line with the relevant EIB's policies, including the Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework. The compliance with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) and with the Industrial Emissions Directive 2010/75/EU will be verified during the appraisal.
The EIB has assessed the Promoter as a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if during the Project appraisal the EIB determines that the Promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation, the European Commission will be notified, and the Promoter will need to comply with those rules.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.