TECH EU - PROSEGUR SECURITY & DIGITAL INNOVATION

Signature(s)

Montant
60 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Espagne : 60 000 000 €
Services : 60 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
24/02/2026 : 60 000 000 €
Lien vers la source
Fiche technique
TECH EU - PROSEGUR SECURITY & DIGITAL INNOVATION
Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
3 mars 2026
Statut
Référence
Signé | 24/02/2026
20250583
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
TECH EU - PROSEGUR SECURITY & DIGITAL INNOVATION
PROSEGUR COMPANIA DE SEGURIDAD SA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 60 million
EUR 124 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Services - Activités de services administratifs et de soutien
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns the promoter's digital transformation plan, which involves the development of innovative solutions in areas such as advanced cybersecurity technologies, Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, cloud infrastructure, and Internet of Things (IoT) systems. The activities will primarily take place at the promoter's European technical centres in Spain.

The aim of the project is to support the promoter's competitiveness through the development of innovative technologies and solutions across several business areas, notably including physical security, cybersecurity, and process digitalisation.

Additionality and Impact

The Project contributes to the Innovation, Digital and Human Capital (IDHC) Public Policy Goal, Competitive Industries ? RDI objective, to the EIB's core strategic priority "Digitalisation and Technological Innovation" (TechEU) and, for the security and cybersecurity parts, to the transversal Security and Defence Public Policy Goal. The financing of this Project supports the development and deployment of innovative activities, which generate positive knowledge and technology externalities through the creation of innovative processes, products or services, and through skills development and upgrading.


It addresses the market failure of imperfect competition, as it contributes to expanding the competitive space for new product technologies and helps mitigate the competitive disadvantage of companies with outdated digital technologies, which require transformation. In addition, the Project will promote the diffusion of knowledge through collaboration with the start-up ecosystem, foster internal innovation initiatives and support the creation of innovative start-ups.


EIB's customised and flexible financial terms and conditions are highly appreciated by the Promoter, in support of the accelerated implementation rhythm of its innovation and digitalisation plan. Additionally, EIB's financing improves the Promoter's average debt maturity and provides a signalling effect on the soundness and quality of the Project, facilitating funding to Prosegur from commercial banks going forward.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project activities are not listed under Annexes I or II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, therefore they are not subject to an EIA procedure. In addition, the Project activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
5 février 2026
24 février 2026
Documents liés
04/03/2026 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TECH EU - PROSEGUR SECURITY & DIGITAL INNOVATION
Lien vers la source
Fiche récapitulative
TECH EU - PROSEGUR SECURITY & DIGITAL INNOVATION
Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TECH EU - PROSEGUR SECURITY & DIGITAL INNOVATION
Date de publication
4 Mar 2026
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
255452305
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20250583
Secteur(s)
Services
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
04/03/2026 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TECH EU - PROSEGUR SECURITY & DIGITAL INNOVATION
À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Spain: EIB provides €60 million loan to Prosegur to boost its research, development and innovation and digital strategy
