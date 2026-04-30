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        GOTLAND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING

        Signature(s)

        Montant
        207 328 615,95 €
        Pays
        Secteur(s)
        Suède : 207 328 615,95 €
        Aménagement urbain : 207 328 615,95 €
        Date(s) de signature
        30/06/2026 : 207 328 615,95 €
        Autres liens
        Related public register
        21/05/2026 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GOTLAND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING

        Fiche récapitulative

        Date de publication
        26 février 2026
        Statut
        Référence
        Signé | 30/06/2026
        20250371
        Nom du projet
        Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
        GOTLAND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
        REGION GOTLAND
        Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
        Coût total (montant approximatif)
        SEK 2300 million (EUR 212 million)
        SEK 3068 million (EUR 283 million)
        Lieu
        Secteur(s)
        Description
        Objectifs

        New nearly-zero energy buildings (NZEB) and energy refurbishment residential projects to be financed on the island of Gotland.

        The project is an investment loan to finance the construction of new energy efficient residential buildings for rent with an energy performance of at least NZEB minus 10% and the energy efficiency renovation of existing buildings (major renovations and/or single energy efficiency measures). Approximately 387 housing units will be constructed and 1,195 housing units will be refurbished.

        Aspects environnementaux
        Passation des marchés

        This operation is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting energy efficiency projects that help mitigate climate change. The project is therefore expected to generate positive environmental benefits related to reduction of energy consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. At construction stage, the project implementation may lead to increased noise and vibration level and may affect the quality of air. Adequate mitigation measures will be implemented together with the enforcement of best practices. The project's impacts at construction stage will be reversible and temporary. The energy efficiency sub-projects will be implemented in compliance with the Energy Performance in Buildings Directive (EPBD) 2024/1275/EU, amending 2010/31/EU. The schemes will reduce the energy consumption of buildings and the associated pollutant emission. None of the schemes are expected to fall under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, provided that the buildings will be integrated in urban areas. In the remote case an EIA would be required, the Bank will require the promoter to deliver to the Bank any documents that verify the compliance of the project (including EIA screening decisions, environmental impact assessment reports) with the EIA Directive and national environmental regulations. The promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal, particularly with regard to EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC.

        The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The information on suppliers/contractors is not available at this stage.

        Étapes
        À l'examen
        Approuvé
        Signé
        30 avril 2026
        30 juin 2026
        Documents liés
        21/05/2026 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GOTLAND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING

        Clause de non-responsabilité

        Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
        Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

        Documents

        Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GOTLAND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
        Date de publication
        21 May 2026
        Langue
        anglais
        Sujet général
        Prêts
        Numéro du document
        257668908
        Thématique du document
        Information Environnementale
        Type de document
        Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
        Numéro du projet
        20250371
        Secteur(s)
        Aménagement urbain
        Régions
        Union européenne
        Pays
        Suède
        Disponible au public
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        Lien vers la source
        Related public register
        21/05/2026 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GOTLAND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
        Autres liens
        Fiche récapitulative
        GOTLAND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
        Fiche technique
        GOTLAND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING

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