S19 EXPRESSWAY BIALYSTOK CHLEBCZYN

The project concerns the construction of two non-continuous sections of the S19 expressway in the Podlaskie Voivodeship: the 32.0 km northern Bia?ystok bypass and the 68.7 km section between Bia?ystok and Chlebczyn, for a total length of 100.7 km. The S19 expressway is part of the Extended Core Network in eastern Poland and forms a key link in the Baltic Sea ? Black Sea ? Aegean Sea European Transport Corridor.

The project contributes to improved efficiency of the TEN-T road network in Poland, enhancing accessibility and market integration. It is expected to reduce safety-related negative externalities by diverting heavy and transit traffic from agglomerations crossed by national and local roads, thereby ensuring safer conditions for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists, and contributing to better living conditions in the cities.

Additionally, the project will improve regional accessibility by adapting technical and operational parameters to forecast traffic levels, removing bottlenecks, and completing missing elements of an efficient road infrastructure. The project will include preparatory works for the future installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, thereby supporting the transition to sustainable mobility.

The EIB impacts investment activity by providing financial support complementary to national financing. The terms of the EIB loan?particularly its long tenor (up to 30 years), flexible disbursement conditions, and advantageous financial terms?will substantially increase the Promoter's financial flexibility and investment capacity, facilitating timely completion of the project on favourable terms.