BAYERISCHE LANDESBANK REPOWEREU FL

Fiche récapitulative
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
The operation consists of a framework loan with a German Landesbank to finance mid-size renewable projects in Europe.
The aim is to support national and European targets related to renewable energy generation. Consequently, it will contribute to EU energy objectives and help to tackle climate change.
The financing of this project contributes 100% to the EIB's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as 100% on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (Climate Action) as transversal objective. It concerns the financing of a series of renewable energy generation plants (onshore wind and solar PV), located in the EU. The implementation of renewable energy generation plants contributes to the EIB's priority of supporting the transition to a low-carbon, environmentally friendly and climate-resilient economy in line with the REPowerEU action Plan as well as the decarbonisation targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plans of the member states. The Financial Intermediary is an experienced counterpart showing a good track record in the renewable energy sector and the individual projects are expected to have a very good economic rate of return.
With this operation, the EIB influences investment activity by providing financial and non-financial support that is complementary to other sources of financing and to other sources of non-financial support. By using an intermediated approach, the EIB will be able to support medium sized projects, which would otherwise not be possible to be reached directly. The project addresses a number of market failures, from contributing to the reduction in carbon and air pollution to improving energy markets and general market efficiency and integration through participation in the wholesale markets.
The EIB is providing adequate financing sources in terms of pricing, longer maturities, flexible drawdown currencies, length of fixed interest period and sculpted drawdown and repayment profiles, whilst contributing to the diversification of the borrower's funding base. Finally, the operation's pan-European approach provides geographical flexibility to support the FI's sustainable financing value proposition across several EU markets.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Clause de non-responsabilité
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