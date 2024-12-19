REGIONE CALABRIA REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT & COHESION

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Infrastructure composite - Construction
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
- Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
- Déchets solides - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
- Services - Administration publique
- Éducation - Enseignement
- Santé - Santé humaine et action sociale
This Structural Programme Loan (SPL) will finance the budget share of Regione Calabria's priority investments under the 2021-2027 regional development programme funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and European Social Fund+ (ESF+), as well as the 2014-2020 regional complementary programme (Piano di Azione e Coesione - PAC) funded by national resources.
The operation supports the co-financing obligations of Regione Calabria to implement multisector investments under the 2021-2027 Regional Development programme funded by ERDF and ESF+, as well as 2023-2026 investments under the PAC 2014-2020 programme, the national-funded programme complementing investments funded by the European Structural and Investment Funds (ESIF) under the 2014-2020 programming period. The investment is plan-led and contributes to the policy objectives of the 2021-2027 EU Cohesion policy, particularly greener Europe, more connected Europe, more Social Europe and Europe closer to citizens. Investments address multiple sectors, particularly urban, regional and rural development; education and training; transport, sustainable water, biodiversity protection, waste management and renewable energy. Calabria is a less developed region and accordingly an EIB Cohesion Priority Region. The project fosters a balanced socio-economic and territorial development of the region, in line with the Territorial Agenda 2030.
The Project concerns selected investments under the 2021-27 Regional Development programme of Calabria funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and 2023-2026 investments in sustainable transport and social housing under the "Piano di Azione e Coesione 2014-20" programme funded by national resources.
The investment is plan-led and contributes to four policy objectives of the 2021-27 EU Cohesion policy, namely greener Europe, more connected Europe, more Social Europe and Europe closer to citizens.
The EIB loan will support the co-financing obligations of Regione Calabria in the above-mentioned programmes and it will help accelerate the implementation of subprojects on the ground.
Calabria a less-developed region, is an EIB Cohesion Priority Region. The Project fosters a balanced socioeconomic and territorial development of the region, in line with the Territorial Agenda 2030. It will contribute to the EU's policy objective of economic, social and territorial cohesion by addressing sub-optimal investment in many sectors that are essential for it.
The promoter will be required to act in compliance with relevant EU environmental legislation, mainly SEA Directive (2001/42/EC), EIA Directive (2011/92/EU, as amended by 2014/52/EU), Habitats (92/43/EEC) and Birds (2009/147/EC) Directives, Water Framework Directive (WFD) 2000/60/EC and the Urban Wastewater Council Directive 91/271/EEC, and national legislation. For schemes concerning new construction or refurbishment of buildings, the requirements of the applicable legislation with regards to the Energy performance of buildings). will be verified. 3.10. Social aspects Projects will be appraised and monitored in line with the EIB's policies, including the Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework. Compliance of supported investments with gender equality, non-discrimination and accessibility principles is confirmed in the 2021-2027 partnership agreement with Italy (CCI 2021IT16FFPA001). The operation is expected to deliver positive social impact as it contributes to the policy objectives of the 2021-2027 EU cohesion policy. Foreseen investments include infrastructure for social inclusion. If solar project were proposed for the EIB loan allocation, given that China largely dominates the market of photovoltaic solar panels, and media reports that supply chain of these products could involve forced labour, the Bank will apply an enhanced due diligence on the topic, in line with the EIB's Environmental & Social Standards.
The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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