DRIVALIA ITALY CLEAN FLEET TRANSPORT

The project concerns the deployment of a fleet of zero-emission electric vehicles with the goal of reducing road transport carbon emissions. The project contributes to the EIB's objectives of sustainable and decarbonised road transport thereby supporting EU policy objectives. The project is consistent with the EU Green Deal and the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy as well as the Bank's CBR and Transport Lending Policy.

The project also supports Tech EU objectives as it involves the early deployment of electric vehicles that are European-branded and assembled within the EU, which aligns with TechEU's aim to scale up innovative clean technologies within the EU. It supports the strengthening of the EU's industrial base in sustainable mobility, a key focus of TechEU.

The project is expected to be 100% aligned to CA&ES objectives and therefore eligible under Article 309 point (c) projects of common interest. Investments located in regional development areas will also be eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions.

The project is part of the Promoter's long-term strategy for a sustainable business development. The EIB's contribution to this investment in fleet decarbonisation is expected to materially contribute to the Promoter's effort to meet its ESG targets and crowd-in Green Finance investors. EIB will provide an adequate financing to the borrower, allowing it to further diversify its financing sources. The Bank's tailor-made product would provide the company with a longer maturity than the ones available on the market and more aligned with the expected lifetime of the project. EIB's financing would also provide a signalling effect on the soundness and quality of the project, facilitating funding from commercial banks.