WACKER ADVANCED MATERIALS RDI

The proposed operation supports the Bank's Innovation, Digital and Human Capital objectives.





It aims at financing investments in RDI activities to develop new technologies, products, and processes for the chemical industry and across major sectors of the economy (such as mobility, energy, IT, consumer electronics, construction, health/biotechnology, amongst others). The project is expected to improve the resource efficiency, performance, and the overall sustainability of chemical products through the development of solutions and services that improve energy, emission and water efficiency, safety, and circular business models; as such, a part of the project is expected to contribute to the Bank's Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability objectives.





The project, which has a substantial portion of early-stage research, will generate positive knowledge externalities through cooperation with suppliers, customers and universities. Moreover, the project will also help maintaining and creating highly skilled jobs in the promoter's research facilities in Germany.





The Bank's contribution to the project is underpinned by a combination of advantageous terms, a meaningful loan amount as well as a signalling effect in terms of confidence in the business model, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation.



